Crime Man Ruled Incompetent to Stand Trial For Murder Randomly Released Without Notifying Officials

www.tmj4.com

Greenfield officials outraged after man accused of brutal 2019 killing allowed back in community

Greenfield’s police chief and mayor are sharing concerns with TMJ4 after a Greenfield man is allowed back into the community six years after being charged for allegedly stabbing and killing a man.
Long story short this dude slashed another man's throat and was arrested for the homicide. He was found incompetent to stand trial and sentenced to treatment. 5 years later cops are called to his mom's place because he's experiencing mental health issues. This is what happens to people who play the crazy card and succeed? Nearly no punishment for a vicious murder and getting to rejoin society as though nothing happened? What the fuck?
 
Looks like the community fucked around and found out.

To bad it took to long and more pain and anguish to families then should have.

On the plus side, the local grocery store stopped keeping washing detergent locked.
 
"Playing the crazy card"?

Not sure about that.

But even if he is legitimately crazy, I still don't see a reason for him being out in the public. He obviously needs quite intense supervision, ie, hospitalization.
 
He was quoted as saying "I will beat my case." Sounds crazy like a fox to me.
 
Yeah fair enough.

I meant "not sure" in the literal sense as I'd not read anything about it.

Still think legit crazy people are mishandled.
 
Yeah, the West needs to get rid of the insanity plea. At least for non-drooling retards. The "twinkie" defense should've been the end of it.
 
