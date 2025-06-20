deadshot138
Aug 30, 2014
24,312
22,377
Greenfield officials outraged after man accused of brutal 2019 killing allowed back in community
Greenfield’s police chief and mayor are sharing concerns with TMJ4 after a Greenfield man is allowed back into the community six years after being charged for allegedly stabbing and killing a man.
www.tmj4.com
Long story short this dude slashed another man's throat and was arrested for the homicide. He was found incompetent to stand trial and sentenced to treatment. 5 years later cops are called to his mom's place because he's experiencing mental health issues. This is what happens to people who play the crazy card and succeed? Nearly no punishment for a vicious murder and getting to rejoin society as though nothing happened? What the fuck?