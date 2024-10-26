Crime Man punched poll worker when asked to remove MAGA hat.

www.ksat.com

Man charged after punching poll worker, 69, who told him to remove MAGA hat, BCSO says

A man is arrested after he allegedly assaulted a 69-year-old man elections clerk at a polling location, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.
Can’t wait for this election cycle to be over because Trump really attracts some real winners.
Asked to remove hat because it’s against the law and first thought is too fill the room full of uppercuts.
The puncher is 63 and you would think being that old he would know better but now has caught multiple charges and a 30k bail.
 
Lots of people defending hims saying "nobody knows that is illegal". Yeah, those Trumpers never vote, or they would know that.
Thats bullshit. Asked to remove hat and told it’s illegal to wear any item identifying a candidate, he then removed it, then put it back on, asked to remove it again, became an emotional, self centered snowflake and started throwing uppercuts.
Rationale people when told it’s illegal are like sorry, my bad, remove the hat and don’t lash out by throwing punches.
 
It says that he was putting the hat back on as he was leaving the building and that's when the clerk tried to "escort him out".
You and I know exactly what happened because we've seen it time and time again during covid, a lefty clerk got drunk on power and found out.
 
knowingly attempting to persuade or influence eligible voters to vote for or against a particular candidate, party or question submitted



Yeah some dipshit fan boy of either team isn’t persuading me to vote for a particular candidate or not.

Seems subjective too like what if i have those stupid gold sneakers on; is that intimidating?

And if i show up with no ID or with a death certificate you’d know I’m team Blue?

See subjective.
 
It says that he was putting the hat back on as he was leaving the building and that's when the clerk tried to "escort him out".
You and I know exactly what happened because we've seen it time and time again during covid, a lefty clerk got drunk on power and found out.
Yeah, it looks like it was an altercation between a couple of assholes and one of them got violent. Pretty stupid for both of them.
 
It says that he was putting the hat back on as he was leaving the building and that's when the clerk tried to "escort him out".
You and I know exactly what happened because we've seen it time and time again during covid, a lefty clerk got drunk on power and found out.
Either way, you can't assault someone for annoying you.

The article does read like the incident is either missing information or just a sanitized version of what happened. But unless the guy was threatening him, you can't go around punching someone that is yelling at you to take off a hat or is being pedantic enforcing a law.
 
Oh no some random guy punched another random guy ..this is it !
 
So the guy was leaving already when the poll worker tried to escort him out? The guy shouldn't have hit him but the poll worker escalated it. Should've just let him go without trying to assert power
 
