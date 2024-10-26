44nutman
The Original Nut of Sherdog
@Gold
- Joined
- Mar 10, 2010
- Messages
- 23,960
- Reaction score
- 27,941
Man charged after punching poll worker, 69, who told him to remove MAGA hat, BCSO says
A man is arrested after he allegedly assaulted a 69-year-old man elections clerk at a polling location, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.
www.ksat.com
Asked to remove hat because it’s against the law and first thought is too fill the room full of uppercuts.
The puncher is 63 and you would think being that old he would know better but now has caught multiple charges and a 30k bail.