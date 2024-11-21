Man Pays 6 Million Dollars For Piece Of Duct Tape

Pliny Pete
Puts Butts In Seats
@plutonium
- Joined
- Mar 4, 2014
- Messages
- 61,036
- Reaction score
- 104,697
Inflation in this country is outta control!
He doesnt even get the banana cause obviously thats gonna rot away, just a piece of used duct tape and instructions on how to recreate this stunning artistic masterpiece for the ages on his own home wall, wonder how much the movers are gonna charge him for that!
He doesnt even get the banana cause obviously thats gonna rot away, just a piece of used duct tape and instructions on how to recreate this stunning artistic masterpiece for the ages on his own home wall, wonder how much the movers are gonna charge him for that!