Man Pays 6 Million Dollars For Piece Of Duct Tape

Pliny Pete

Pliny Pete

Puts Butts In Seats
@plutonium
Joined
Mar 4, 2014
Messages
61,036
Reaction score
104,697
Inflation in this country is outta control!

He doesnt even get the banana cause obviously thats gonna rot away, just a piece of used duct tape and instructions on how to recreate this stunning artistic masterpiece for the ages on his own home wall, wonder how much the movers are gonna charge him for that!


 
And Billions of peoples are struggling to feed themselves.

Alien invasion is overdue.
 
Paying for these duct tapes would be a better use of that $6 million

67642449-11746105-image-m-138_1676314449236.jpg
 
The phrase you're looking for is money laundering.
 
