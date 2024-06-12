  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Television Man on Fire

Mulder_81

Mulder_81

Jun 1, 2024
variety.com

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will lead the cast of Netflix’s upcoming thriller series “Man on Fire.” He will also executive produce the project alongside Steven Caple Jr., who has been set as director of the first two episodes under showrunner Kyle Killen.


“Man on Fire” is based on A.J. Quinnell’s first two novels about former French Foreign Legion solider John Creasy, titled “Man on Fire” (1981) and “The Perfect Kill” (1992). This is not the first adaptation of the Quinnell novels; Creasy was played by Denzel Washington in a 2004 “Man on Fire” film and by Scott Glenn in 1987.


The logline for Netflix’s adaptation reads, “Once a high functioning and skilled Special Forces Mercenary, known for surviving even the most desolate of situations, Creasy (Mateen) is now plagued with intense PTSD. Determined to overcome his personal demons, he sets out on a path to redemption. But, before he can adjust to this new life, he finds himself back in the fire, fighting harder than ever.”
