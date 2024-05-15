TCE
"That's fucking illegal"
Pink Belt
- Joined
- Sep 17, 2005
- Messages
- 19,522
- Reaction score
- 17,877
The family of a man who passed away inside a US jail after being left to rot in conditions that were compared to a 'death chamber' have told how he suffered one of the worst deaths imaginable.
LaShawn Thompson was found unresponsive in his cell in a psychiatric wing of the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia, on 13 September, 2022, while swarmed in insects.
The 35-year-old, who had schizophrenia, had been arrested in June that year on a misdemeanour simple battery charge against police officials - but did not have the funds to post bail.
During his three month stint at the Fulton County Jail, he lost a whopping 18 percent of his body weight.
Thompson was then found dead in his cell, while an autopsy released by the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office listed his cause of death as 'undetermined'.
But his family suspected foul play and ordered an independent medical review in the hopes of getting to the bottom of what had happened to him in May last year, and the results shocked the world.
It emerged that Thompson had been living in horrific conditions and was 'neglected to death', while suffering from 'dehydration, malnutrition and severe body insect infestation', which were each listed as contributors to his passing.
The autopsy, obtained by ABC News, also listed 'untreated decompensated schizophrenia' as another factor.
According to attorneys for the Thompson family, Ben Crump and Michael Harper, the 35-year-old had passed away with his eyes open - while his eyelids were surrounded by bugs.
He had been suffering from a severe body insect infestation, which included lice and bed bugs, before his death.
Harper said last year that jail officials had 'literally watched his health decline until he died', adding that the cell was 'was not fit for a diseased animal' and the environment he endured was 'inexcusable and deplorable'.
"They left him there essentially," he continued.
"And they had a plan to take him to the medical observation unit, but their plan never happened, and they found him dead, eaten by these bed bugs."
Read more: https://www.ladbible.com/news/us-ne...shawn-thompson-death-bed-bugs-795075-20240514
LaShawn Thompson was found unresponsive in his cell in a psychiatric wing of the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia, on 13 September, 2022, while swarmed in insects.
The 35-year-old, who had schizophrenia, had been arrested in June that year on a misdemeanour simple battery charge against police officials - but did not have the funds to post bail.
During his three month stint at the Fulton County Jail, he lost a whopping 18 percent of his body weight.
Thompson was then found dead in his cell, while an autopsy released by the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office listed his cause of death as 'undetermined'.
But his family suspected foul play and ordered an independent medical review in the hopes of getting to the bottom of what had happened to him in May last year, and the results shocked the world.
It emerged that Thompson had been living in horrific conditions and was 'neglected to death', while suffering from 'dehydration, malnutrition and severe body insect infestation', which were each listed as contributors to his passing.
The autopsy, obtained by ABC News, also listed 'untreated decompensated schizophrenia' as another factor.
According to attorneys for the Thompson family, Ben Crump and Michael Harper, the 35-year-old had passed away with his eyes open - while his eyelids were surrounded by bugs.
He had been suffering from a severe body insect infestation, which included lice and bed bugs, before his death.
Harper said last year that jail officials had 'literally watched his health decline until he died', adding that the cell was 'was not fit for a diseased animal' and the environment he endured was 'inexcusable and deplorable'.
"They left him there essentially," he continued.
"And they had a plan to take him to the medical observation unit, but their plan never happened, and they found him dead, eaten by these bed bugs."
Read more: https://www.ladbible.com/news/us-ne...shawn-thompson-death-bed-bugs-795075-20240514