Awful. This is the problem with dehumanizing criminals or mentally ill. A society should be judged on how it treats its damaged people, even criminals. Im not saying that criminals should have big screen tvs or cell phones(every prison has cell phone for prisoners, you can thank the corrupt guards for that) but basic medical attention should be provided and have a fuckin heart. Letting someone die like that is reprehensible and I hope the family gets millions though it wont bring him back.