Crime Man Kills Another Man Over Dog Shit, Gets Life In Prison

deadshot138

deadshot138

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Aug 30, 2014
Messages
23,089
Reaction score
19,495


Guy shot and killed his neighbor because his dog was trying to shit on his lawn. Claims he has no regrets and would do it again. Even taunted the victims wife in court, saying the man cried like a baby as he died. The dude was a known menace in the neighborhood with over 100 complaints from neighbors spanning a decade. I guess for some, dog poo is serious business. I think it boils down to being old and wretched with nothing to live for and nothing to lose.
 
Read this story, the guy was a real asshole and was well known to the police.

Not blaming the victim but when you have words with a known person like this I always assume there very well maybe be violence including deadly violence. I prepare for the worst and hope for the best with any interaction with a person like this.
 
636603482244769017scoop_the_poop_-_3_small_optimized.jpg
 
To be fair, things like that can be annoying when you're trying to keep your lawn neat.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,245,750
Messages
56,072,452
Members
175,062
Latest member
Mitchell Cummingham

Share this page

Back
Top