Crime Man Kills Another Man Over Dog Poo, Gets Life In Prison

Guy shot and killed his neighbor because his dog was trying to shit on his lawn. Claims he has no regrets and would do it again. Even taunted the victims wife in court, saying the man cried like a baby as he died. The dude was a known menace in the neighborhood with over 100 complaints from neighbors spanning a decade. I guess for some, dog poo is serious business. I think it boils down to being old and wretched with nothing to live for and nothing to lose.
 
Read this story, the guy was a real asshole and was well known to the police.

Not blaming the victim but when you have words with a known person like this I always assume there very well maybe be violence including deadly violence. I prepare for the worst and hope for the best with any interaction with a person like this.
 
636603482244769017scoop_the_poop_-_3_small_optimized.jpg
 
So he knew the guy was the neighborhood lunatic but still took his dog over to shit in his yard. Dog owners are the worst and feel that they can go and do whatever they want. He felt so entitled that he decided to go let his dog shit in the crazy guys yard and he paid for it.
 
Based opinion. Dog owners are huge assholes. They were probably bullying him. If you come to my yard to shit, you must not be too scared of me.
 
Couple things

1 never leave home without your glock, you never know if you will encounter a lunatic that gives zero fucks about weather you live or die. I know that sounds crazy to some but look at the news. It happens everyday and there is no cosmic law that says it won't happen to you some day.

2 if you know someone is an asshole avoid em, don't engage, don't let your dog shit in their yard none of that. It doesn't matter if you think you have a right to be somewhere a lunatic or a rage beast is not operating on the same set of rules as you

3 I'm a dog owner and have been most my life and yet I never let my dog shit anywhere but my yard. I don't know why so many people think it's OK in the burbs where you have a yard of your own to let your dog go everywhere but. I let my dog out to do his thing before we go out , I'm not carrying a bag of shit with me and its just rude. People already dont like pit dogs and I'm not giving anyone an excuse to hate them more.

Like big John said. Protect yourself at all times. Guns and fists are great but most of the time it just means using your brain
 
Gutter Chris said:
i can’t imagine living life this scared
 
