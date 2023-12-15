Crime Man in Iowa arrested for destroying the Satanic Christmas display.

www.wagmtv.com

Former Mississippi House candidate charged after Satanic Temple display is destroyed at Iowa Capitol

A Facebook posting by The Satanic Temple on Thursday said the display, known as a Baphomet statue, “was destroyed beyond repair,” though part of it remains.
I am sure the Freeze Peach absolutists will be in here condemning this man, but I doubt it.
Imagine being so triggered over a display that you catch a charge for it.
I for one, know the Satanist guys are trolling, and the display is disrespectful, but as long as they are not destroying private property, blocking roads or hurting anyone physically, being a 1st amendment believer, I will deal with it being disrespectful.
Dude charged should at the minimum pay for what he destroyed and maybe 120 hours of community service.
 
waiit a minute.. why the hell are they putting up satanic displays inside of the iowa capitol?

why does it have to be in a government building? what the hell are they practicing in there? are they summoning the occult? is a democrat pedophile ring sacrificing babies and drinking their blood in the basement of the iowa capitol building because the local pizza shop is closed for the holidays?

i have questions.
 
They should have put The Phanatic up in that Iowa capital building.

Now that is an icon worthy of worship.
 
Scerpi said:
Good for him....

Why the fuck was that placed in a Government Building?

lol
Because Christian displays were allowed. I love watching Christian religious zealots who see nothing wrong with their own faith encroaching on government, scream and Reeee over another religious group doing the same things that they do.

Clearly the irony and hypocrisy is lost on them.
 
www.wagmtv.com

Yeah. Imagine that.











https://youtu.be/VaogBhVNeWk?feature=shared
 
For those who's are reflexively defending Satanism...

*There are no Satanic Churches in Iowa, therefore no members of their church in Iowa, therefore it was a Satanic statue that represented no one. It was out-of-state funding and influence that led to the display's construction.

*'There shouldn't be any religious displays in government buildings.' But Satanism isn't really a religion, as members of its churches claim to not really believe in Satan or worship him. Satanism is essentially an anti-religion.

idrankyourbeer said:
Hell yes. Babylon Bee was on point with this one.
 
GearSolidMetal said:
For those who's are reflexively defending Satanism...

*There are no Satanic Churches in Iowa, therefore no members of their church in Iowa, therefore it was a Satanic statue that represented no one. It was out-of-state funding and influence that led to the display's construction.

*'There shouldn't be any religious displays in government buildings.' But Satanism isn't really a religion, as members of its churches claim to not really believe in Satan or worship him. Satanism is essentially an anti-religion.



Hell yes. Babylon Bee was on point with this one.
The Satanic Temple is categorized as a tax exempt church.

They view Satan in a metaphorical sense. There are non-literalist Christians as well. So either accept all religious displays, or none.
I prefer none, and so does the Satanic Temple.
 
Broke Lester said:
Imagine getting trolled so hard that 3 years later, orange man bad. This is 1 guy, how many are still suffering from TDS?
