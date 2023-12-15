44nutman
Former Mississippi House candidate charged after Satanic Temple display is destroyed at Iowa Capitol
A Facebook posting by The Satanic Temple on Thursday said the display, known as a Baphomet statue, “was destroyed beyond repair,” though part of it remains.
www.wagmtv.com
I am sure the Freeze Peach absolutists will be in here condemning this man, but I doubt it.
Imagine being so triggered over a display that you catch a charge for it.
I for one, know the Satanist guys are trolling, and the display is disrespectful, but as long as they are not destroying private property, blocking roads or hurting anyone physically, being a 1st amendment believer, I will deal with it being disrespectful.
Dude charged should at the minimum pay for what he destroyed and maybe 120 hours of community service.