International Man goes to UK ‘refugees welcome’ rally with sign up form for attendees to adopt a refugee - response isn’t what you’d expect

fingercuffs said:
Fuck me we're so soft. You literally have to get on a boat or swim for refuge to the UK. Why aren't they legging it to neighbouring walking distance countries?

I fully understand needing to leave war torn countries but why the UK?
££££ + a native populace that won't dare __________ (insert whatever you need)
 
There's literally tiktok videos doing the rounds where the smugglers advertise the UK because of how much money they'll be given and the women are partially clothed and vulnerable on nights out
 
I don't do tiktok so I'll take your word for it.

So has it improved since Starmer or got worse?
 
Can't say for certain but it's been a shitshow for way longer than Labour have been in power. I know there's talk of scrapping the 2-child benefit cap which is just insanity as I see it when you compare native birth rate vs others.
 
We also have a number of specialist legal entities in the UK who specialise in preventing people from certain areas of the world from being deported when they break UK law
 
I always voted Tory when I lived there but can't say how I would have voted with him v the other person. Do you reckon people in the country are happier v not happy or is it just a flippin nightmare whoever took the helm?
 
It's too complicated a question for a binary answer. He has technically deported more than the Tories, although it's not hard to beat their abysmal numbers. However, more have come across since Labour took over.

What has changed is that they are moving migrants from hotels to houses where all expenses are paid for 5 years.

Anyone who thinks there is any difference between voting conservative, Labour or Lib Dem are deluded.
 
It's the world's biggest grift. Believe it or not the UK government have earmarked £500k to pay foreign TikTok influencers £5000 a pop to convince their countrymen not to invade the UK. It's a sick joke.

news.sky.com

Home Office to pay influencers to post on TikTok urging migrants not to cross Channel

The Home Office has run campaigns attempting to deter illegal migration in Albania, France and Belgium for the last three years, but now Home Secretary James Cleverly has agreed an expansion into several new countries.
news.sky.com news.sky.com
 
I've voted for Tory and Lib Dem back when I actually had (misplaced) faith in the political system. Submitted a spoiled ballot for the last two

Country is definitely not happier, it's all going in the other direction which is why I'm saving all my money so that I can up and go if and when I need to. Where I'll go and if it will be better is a whole other issue, but I'm watching my home country change for the worse in real time, and way WAY too many people seem to have a complete "business as usual" attitude like nothing is wrong, like our public services aren't a crumbling embarrassment, like our woefully low grade infrastructure isn't already teetering on being useless...

Said it before and I'll say it again, I feel like Mugatu at the end of Zoolander:

i-feel-like-im-taking-crazy-pills.gif
 
Ahhh, mate. I'd say hang in there but maybe it's too crippled. I haven't lived there since 2010 so I don't really have that much of an informed opinion. I didn't leave because I hated it, just wanted new adventures so it would be good if you decide to go, it's for nicer times.
 
