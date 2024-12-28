Crime Man Fatally Beaten By Corrections Officers in NY

deadshot138

deadshot138

Brooks had been imprisoned since 2017 on a 12-year sentence for first-degree assault involving a longtime girlfriend.


If the officers involved (after a full investigation, of course) are not suspended it will be a travesty. Even when they return to work they should be limited to desk jobs. There is no place for their conduct in correctional facilities.
 
RIP, young brother. No shock here.

In before Sherfront celebrates.

*Edit: Too late. Mrs. Holmes has arrived.
 
deadshot138 said:
Yeah he hit her in the face with a gun, causing a broken nose, loose teeth and a split lip. But come on man, they hit him with a shoe and spanked him like a baby. Trained techniques were not at play here.
It said he stabbed her a bunch of times. Unless that link is wrong.
 
Corrections in big city has always been brutal. There is a lot of gang activity and the hiring process isn’t great
 
Seems like the video has already been removed. Wasn't loading up for me anyway but crazy that beatings are first to come up when someone is already apprehended.
 
The body cam footage is hard to watch but I won’t lose sleep as the victim was a piece of shit anyways.
 
Mr Holmes said:
It said he stabbed her a bunch of times. Unless that link is wrong.
Oh shit, I got my stories mixed up. A CO was beaten to death on Christmas Day by an inmate who was imprisoned for pistol whipping his girlfriend.
 
