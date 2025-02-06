Young Wisconsin man dies from asthma attack after price of inhaler skyrocketed nearly $500: lawsuit A young Wisconsin man died from an asthma attack after the price of his inhaler skyrocketed nearly $500, according to a lawsuit filed by his family.

His parents are suing Optimum Rx, subsidiary of United Health Group, as well as Walgreens for negligence. They gave the man no warning that his inhaler would no longer be covered and when he went to get his routine refill, he was met with a cost he could no longer afford. The man was then informed there were no alternatives or generics available.