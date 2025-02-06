  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Economy Man Dies of Asthma Attack After Inhaler Cost Jumps $500

abc7chicago.com

Young Wisconsin man dies from asthma attack after price of inhaler skyrocketed nearly $500: lawsuit

A young Wisconsin man died from an asthma attack after the price of his inhaler skyrocketed nearly $500, according to a lawsuit filed by his family.
abc7chicago.com abc7chicago.com

His parents are suing Optimum Rx, subsidiary of United Health Group, as well as Walgreens for negligence. They gave the man no warning that his inhaler would no longer be covered and when he went to get his routine refill, he was met with a cost he could no longer afford. The man was then informed there were no alternatives or generics available.
 
Oh UHG huh?

… some of you guys rethinking your position on Luigi yet?
 
Lawsuits aren't enough. People need to start being charged with murder.
 
That's insane. Asthma meds are not expensive.
 
