Relationships Man charged with stalking Jennifer Aniston appears in court shirtless

payton

payton

Yellow Card
Yellow Card
Joined
Jul 18, 2024
Messages
2,530
Reaction score
5,759
jennifer-annistons-stalker-shirtless-in-court-v0-pn495kqjtnze1.png

jennifer-annistons-stalker-shirtless-in-court-v0-okxrbbpjtnze1.png

jennifer-annistons-stalker-shirtless-in-court-v0-l80bc7njtnze1.png


A man accused of crashing his car through the gates of actor Jennifer Aniston's home has been charged with stalking and vandalism.

The 48-year-old is alleged to have crashed his grey Chrysler PT Cruiser through the front gate of Aniston's home in the Bel Air neighbourhood of Los Angeles on Monday afternoon.

Prosecutors said the collision caused major damage and Aniston, 56, was at home at the time of the incident.
According to the LA Police Department, a security guard stopped Carwyle on Aniston's driveway before police arrived and arrested him.

Carwyle has been charged with felony stalking and vandalism, prosecutors said on Thursday.

This is not the first time Aniston has encountered stalking, having previously obtained a restraining order against a man who believed he was in a relationship with her in 2010.


https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cj6r2z4n5dpo
 
Anybody driving a PT Cruiser is sus AF.
 
I am going to tell everyone it’s stonedlemur until he comes back and tells me to eat a dick.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,264,978
Messages
57,314,490
Members
175,636
Latest member
whocares1993

Share this page

Back
Top