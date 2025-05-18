payton
A man accused of crashing his car through the gates of actor Jennifer Aniston's home has been charged with stalking and vandalism.
The 48-year-old is alleged to have crashed his grey Chrysler PT Cruiser through the front gate of Aniston's home in the Bel Air neighbourhood of Los Angeles on Monday afternoon.
Prosecutors said the collision caused major damage and Aniston, 56, was at home at the time of the incident.
According to the LA Police Department, a security guard stopped Carwyle on Aniston's driveway before police arrived and arrested him.
Carwyle has been charged with felony stalking and vandalism, prosecutors said on Thursday.
This is not the first time Aniston has encountered stalking, having previously obtained a restraining order against a man who believed he was in a relationship with her in 2010.
