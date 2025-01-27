  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

International Man asked to leave popular Melbourne pub over MAGA hat

Man not allowed to wear hat when he thinks he should have been allowed to wear hat is a non story even by war room standards.
 
It's amazing how weak, soft, and pathetic the left are. The mere sight of a piece of clothing will have them meltdown and crawling to their safe spaces. They make baby shit look like diamonds in comparison. Has there ever been a more pathetic group of people in our world's history?
 
They should've whooped his motherfucking ass before throwing him out
 
KOByFootStomp said:
It's amazing how weak, soft, and pathetic the left are. The mere sight of a piece of clothing will have them meltdown and crawling to their safe spaces. They make baby shit look like diamonds in comparison. Has there ever been a more pathetic group of people in our world's history?
Maybe this was Make Australia Great Again?
De nazification from U.S immigrants, help from China, India, Pakistan, Iran, North Korea, Belarus, Russia to de Nazify Australia?
MAGA.
 
NoSmilez said:
Why are there MAGA people in Australia?
It'll be some nerd who wore it to trigger the libs who would probably get upset if someone came into his house with a t shirt with a LGBT flag on it.
 
NoSmilez said:
Why are there MAGA people in Australia?
It's a fair question. We're quite obsessed with the US over here, for example I'll bet you have no idea how big the Superbowl is over here, it's almost an unofficial public holiday at this point (it's on a Monday here). But yes even the US culture wars have bled into our country.
 
