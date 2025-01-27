TankAbbott4Eva
https://www.news.com.au/lifestyle/food/restaurants-bars/enticing-violence-man-asked-to-leave-popular-melbourne-pub-over-maga-hat/news-story/a60939a1e5d9df6576eed4b2e4446f58
Can't say I've seen too many MAGA hats in my town of Melbourne, i would have loved to have been at this restaurant when this happened though.
FYI that suburb is quite left wing from what I know so didn't surprise me, I look forward to hearing comment from the pub owner though.