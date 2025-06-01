International Man arrested after he ‘abuses’ Asian councillor who claimed Scottish politics is too ‘pale, male, and stale’

Croo67

Croo67

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Dec 21, 2015
Messages
4,197
Reaction score
3,954
A Scottish podcaster has been arrested after ‘abusing’ a Glasgow councillor.

Councillor Dr Soryia Siddique faced ‘Islamophobic and racist’ remarks last week after she claimed Scottish politics was too ‘pale, male, and stale’.

Are you surprised that the councillor hasn’t been arrested for her own racist remarks?

www.glasgowlive.co.uk

Podcaster charged after Glasgow southside councillor targeted with vile racist abuse

Councillor Dr Soryia Siddique, who represents the Southside Central ward, faced Islamophobic and racist remarks last week after she spoke about her reasons for getting into politics.
www.glasgowlive.co.uk www.glasgowlive.co.uk
 
Croo67 said:
A Scottish podcaster has been arrested after ‘abusing’ a Glasgow councillor.

Councillor Dr Soryia Siddique faced ‘Islamophobic and racist’ remarks last week after she claimed Scottish politics was too ‘pale, male, and stale’.

Are you surprised that the councillor hasn’t been arrested for her own racist remarks?

www.glasgowlive.co.uk

Podcaster charged after Glasgow southside councillor targeted with vile racist abuse

Councillor Dr Soryia Siddique, who represents the Southside Central ward, faced Islamophobic and racist remarks last week after she spoke about her reasons for getting into politics.
www.glasgowlive.co.uk www.glasgowlive.co.uk
Click to expand...

What's he meant to have said?
 
Hellowhosthat said:
Sure it's a bit racist but being a bit racist shouldn't be illegal.
Click to expand...
People in her position should not be making racist remarks. She hasn’t even been condemned, let alone disciplined for it.

If a white councillor complained about there being too many brown politicians all hell would break loose.
 
Croo67 said:
People in her position should not be making racist remarks. She hasn’t even been condemned, let alone disciplined for it.

If a white councillor complained about there being too many brown politicians all hell would break loose.
Click to expand...

Fine but I don't think that should be illegal either. If you think both should be illegal then cool but agree to disagree
 
Hellowhosthat said:
Fine but I don't think that should be illegal either. If you think both should be illegal then cool but agree to disagree
Click to expand...
But this is the problem. There is no consistency - he’s been arrested for ‘Islamophobic and racist’ remarks, whilst she hasn’t.

Ultimately, it doesn’t matter what you or I think - people are being arrested for certain racism.
 
Croo67 said:
But this is the problem. There is no consistency - he’s been arrested for ‘Islamophobic and racist’ remarks, whilst she hasn’t.

Ultimately, it doesn’t matter what you or I think - people are being arrested for certain racism.
Click to expand...

I'll withhold judgement till I find out what he said. If it was like the burning hotels woman then it's not the same, if it's more innocuous he shouldn't be arrested.
 
Croo67 said:
I’d post the same threads about Spanish or Irish people, if it was them stabbing 6-year-olds to death at dance classes and orchestrating the rape of 250,000+ white British girls.
Click to expand...
There is so much evil in this world. You are trying to label it. Make sense of it. It doesn't make sense. A gun gets drawn and a scuffle ensues. A person dies. You get a phone call at 4 in the morning. Somebody you love is dead.

I could kill 1000 people, and it wouldn't bring them back. I can't live with hate in my heart. It ate me up for so long. I'm happy now. You want to know why?

I forgave. Forgiveness is the most wonderful gift that you can give yourself. Letting go of the hate and anger. Put it in a duffel bag and send it out to sea.

@Strychnine Trying to be spiritual.
 
Hellowhosthat said:
I'll withhold judgement till I find out what he said. If it was like the burning hotels woman then it's not the same, if it's more innocuous he shouldn't be arrested.
Click to expand...
He’s not been charged for inciting violence; he’s been charged for racism.
 
Croo67 said:
A Scottish podcaster has been arrested after ‘abusing’ a Glasgow councillor.

Councillor Dr Soryia Siddique faced ‘Islamophobic and racist’ remarks last week after she claimed Scottish politics was too ‘pale, male, and stale’.

Are you surprised that the councillor hasn’t been arrested for her own racist remarks?

www.glasgowlive.co.uk

Podcaster charged after Glasgow southside councillor targeted with vile racist abuse

Councillor Dr Soryia Siddique, who represents the Southside Central ward, faced Islamophobic and racist remarks last week after she spoke about her reasons for getting into politics.
www.glasgowlive.co.uk www.glasgowlive.co.uk
Click to expand...

Don't be silly: only white people can be racist.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,265,935
Messages
57,369,850
Members
175,681
Latest member
SelectArchive

Share this page

Back
Top