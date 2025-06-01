Croo67
A Scottish podcaster has been arrested after ‘abusing’ a Glasgow councillor.
Councillor Dr Soryia Siddique faced ‘Islamophobic and racist’ remarks last week after she claimed Scottish politics was too ‘pale, male, and stale’.
Are you surprised that the councillor hasn’t been arrested for her own racist remarks?
