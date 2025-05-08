rodney hinton jr’s 18 year old son was shot and killed by Cincinnati police after fleeing from a stolen vehicle while holding a stolen firearm. Police say he was pointing it in their direction. The body camera footage is grainy as fuck and it’s tough to see. The father, after watching the body camera footage, decides he is going to kill a cop and runs a retired police officer directing traffic over with his vehicle, killing him.



At the I itial court appearance, officers were in the courtroom and hinton started them down. hinton’s family was also in the court room and like all trash bags, there was a fight in the gallery.



There are lots of supporters of hinton that are hailing him as a hero claiming if you take one of ours, we take one of yours. X is filled with horrendous celebratory posts and it is disgusting. It’s Ohio, so the death penalty is on the table and hopefully, he gets it.



People question why officers were allowed in the courtroom. Not one did anything to him and most just stared ahead while he stared them down with his head held high. The family was in the gallery and it was probably best they be kept separated considering the brother pounded on the glass that led to the disruption and fight.







