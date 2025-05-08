Crime Man’s son shot by police so he runs one down with a vehicle, killing him. Now, he is hailed as a hero for staring down cops in court.

rodney hinton jr’s 18 year old son was shot and killed by Cincinnati police after fleeing from a stolen vehicle while holding a stolen firearm. Police say he was pointing it in their direction. The body camera footage is grainy as fuck and it’s tough to see. The father, after watching the body camera footage, decides he is going to kill a cop and runs a retired police officer directing traffic over with his vehicle, killing him.

At the I itial court appearance, officers were in the courtroom and hinton started them down. hinton’s family was also in the court room and like all trash bags, there was a fight in the gallery.

There are lots of supporters of hinton that are hailing him as a hero claiming if you take one of ours, we take one of yours. X is filled with horrendous celebratory posts and it is disgusting. It’s Ohio, so the death penalty is on the table and hopefully, he gets it.

People question why officers were allowed in the courtroom. Not one did anything to him and most just stared ahead while he stared them down with his head held high. The family was in the gallery and it was probably best they be kept separated considering the brother pounded on the glass that led to the disruption and fight.



Body camera








Court chaos

 
Your son steals a car and a gun, confronts police and you're looking for someone else to blame?
Here are people claiming he didn’t have a firearm despite him falling to the ground and officers hearing the metal gun crash on cement. He gets up and gets lit up and has the gun in his cold, dead hand and people still claim he was unarmed. A bunch of mouth breathing morons
 
I saw this "reel" on FB last night. It lacked all these details but I remember thinking what did his son do? All it said was something vague like police killed his son, so he killed the cop, and now he's staring them down. This is even worse then I imagined because he just killed some random cop not even the cop that killed his son.
 
Eye for an eye makes the world bind.

This is the unfortunate result of decades upon decades of putting minorities and cops against each other, poor policing, failing justice system, and lack of affordable public mental health resources. None of this had to happen. Just a man driven mad by grief because of a series of avoidable incidents.
 
If the video shows a gun clearly i can't refute it. If it doesn't, that's a different story. We have all seen officers lie and plant evidence in cases like this. So I do not take the accounts or police reports at face value. Thanks to phone, camera, & social media technology we know cover-ups & misconduct are prevalent daily. Not only that I have witnessed multiple law enforcement officers & agencies lie on myself or others just to meet a quota or to justify profiling.

As for the brass tax of the matter, I could somewhat hear out his case if he believed his son didn't have a gun & he actually mowed down the trigger man or men who killed him.
However killing an older dude doing an innocuous public service simply because he wore a badge is the criminal tyranny that the rotten cop gang uses themselves to kill citizens or human beings.

This is not a cause or hero I would champion.

I also would tell cops and cop supporters that the people who are praising this are the SAME kind of people who support or defend officers shooting unarmed "suspects."
So take a hard look in the mirror before you condemn these people to make sure you didn't cultivate or support this exact culture prior to this event.
 
Yeah, it’s pretty horrible. Like I said, you can see the gun in the body cam and still people are trying to spin the narrative that he was unarmed. Absolute trash
 
The avoidable incidents all came from the family. Son had a gun, stolen car, ran from police, pointed gun towards police. Father runs down innocent cop. This has nothing to do with poor policing or lack of mental health care.
 
I will look in any mirror and condemn this act. Watch the body camera that I posted. Not only can cops hear the gun hitting the ground as he stumbles, but they see it, call it out, and you can see it in the video. You say your wouldn’t champion this guy but you laid out a case defending him. Shameful
 
They should make a movie of this with Samuel Jackson playing the father and Matthew McConaughey playing his lawyer.
 
Get what you are saying

But also a pistol does make a pretty distinctive clatter when it hits the ground. I'd be willing to bet with a blindfold on and you dropping pistols and other shit I would guess the pistol more often than not.
 
Everyone opened this thread expecting to see the same thing, even the Liberals.
 
Good fuck all them freemason pigs, may he rot in hell.
 
