Malcolm Wallmaker: Another Hype-Job Exposed or can he Bounce Back?

Malcolm got a lot of internet attention after quitting Starbucks or something to focus full time on MMA.

Stuff went viral and he became somewhat of an overnight sensation of sorts.

However, dude is 31 years old and just got beat by a short notice fill in who apparently was run over by a car a few days before putting it on Wallmaker.

Where do you Sher-Pundits see his career going from here??
 
Wellmaker

I think he did fine, he was facing a real tough dude on short notice, and it will serve as good experience for him and shows what he has to work on. I dont think he got exposed as a "hype" job.

I dont think he got dominated.
 
HHJ said:
Every fighter is a overrated hype job on Sherdog
You know when some aikido master gets destroyed. The apologists will go, "Well, he didn't know real aikido".

That's exactly how boxing fans are. Every time a boxer loses, even an ultra elite boxer, the boxing community will go, "He doesn't know how to box" after losing one fight. As if "real" boxing makes you unbeatable.
 
EndlessCritic said:
You know when some aikido master gets destroyed. The apologists will go, "Well, he didn't know real aikido".

That's exactly how boxing fans are. Every time a boxer loses, even an ultra elite boxer, the boxing community will go, "He doesn't know how to box" after losing one fight. As if "real" boxing makes you unbeatable.
Two real boxers can only go to a draw lol
 
Give him 2 more fights..lets see. Hope he improves
 
HHJ said:
Every fighter is a overrated hype job on Sherdog
Especially champions, they are either always the worst champion in history the second they lose and should have never even sniffed a title fight in the first place.
EndlessCritic said:
You know when some aikido master gets destroyed. The apologists will go, "Well, he didn't know real aikido".

That's exactly how boxing fans are. Every time a boxer loses, even an ultra elite boxer, the boxing community will go, "He doesn't know how to box" after losing one fight. As if "real" boxing makes you unbeatable.
Boxing is so overrated with its records, if a boxer has a 30-4 record they are considered trash. You basically have to go undefeated in boxing to be considered any good. It's stupid. They literally almost never actually fight the best and when they do it's a giant spectacle which should be just the norm.
 
BigTruck said:
Especially champions, they are either always the worst champion in history the second they lose and should have never even sniffed a title fight in the first place.

Boxing is so overrated with its records, if a boxer has a 30-4 record they are considered trash. You basically have to go undefeated in boxing to be considered any good. It's stupid. They literally almost never actually fight the best and when they do it's a giant spectacle which should be just the norm.
It is crazy how boxing is.

Ricky Hatton was 43 - 0 going into his fight with Floyd.

He got knocked out, and then racked up some lower level wins, fought Manny and got ko'd and with only two losses he was considered a bum whose career was over.

That's not just the fans either, but the entire business, the commentators etc.
 
DiazSlap said:
Malcolm got a lot of internet attention after quitting Starbucks or something to focus full time on MMA.

Stuff went viral and he became somewhat of an overnight sensation of sorts.

However, dude is 31 years old and just got beat by a short notice fill in who apparently was run over by a car a few days before putting it on Wallmaker.

Where do you Sher-Pundits see his career going from here??
10-1 is still a great record, and who knows, maybe Ewing is going to turn out to be elite, making Wellmaker's loss more defensible. Still too early to slap the hype-job label on him.
 
HHJ said:
It is crazy how boxing is.

Ricky Hatton was 43 - 0 going into his fight with Floyd.

He got knocked out, and then racked up some lower level wins, fought Manny and got ko'd and with only two losses he was considered a bum whose career was over.

That's not just the fans either, but the entire business, the commentators etc.
Then you have mma fighters with 10+ losses who rightfully so are considered greats. It's not all about win/loss it's more about WHO you beat and lost to, Imo of course.
 
HHJ said:
Two real boxers can only go to a draw lol
These are the kinds of posts people were making after Haney/Garcia:

treelo

RBR Post in thread '***Official*** Sherdog Sanctioned Haney vs Garcia Discussion 4/20 8PM ET DAZN PPV'

biscuitsbrah said:
When Ryan has 3 knockdowns in 3 separate rounds and then clearly won the first, it’s not inconceivable for him to win the fight. I totally understand what you guys are saying, and honestly I agree Ryan didn’t do much outside of those 4 rounds. He deserved to win though.

I also didn’t think either fighter looked very good lol. Ryan clearly pacing himself and Devin not really being able to get much done. Props to Ryan’s weird defense that Haney couldn’t get much offense off I guess. Ryan just coasted on like every round besides the ones the kd ones and the first lol
oh no, i agree...

"oh no, i agree, it was a terrible fight, the technical skill on display was disgraceful considering how highly rated those pair are by the American media

Garcia basically won by being a few weight classes above him, and even then, he barely barely won

Love the way the guys talking about the fight adopted the Joe Rogan "THIS IS THE BEST FIGHT EVAAAA" just because a fight had a few knockdowns in it

Very poor technical fight with a poor ref who couldnt stamp his authority on the fight, all the Garcia people saying he should have had had more points for Haney holding, he should have had points deducted for turning his back constantly, yet people arent mentioning that because it doesnt suit the narrative"
 
DiazSlap said:
Malcolm got a lot of internet attention after quitting Starbucks or something to focus full time on MMA.

Stuff went viral and he became somewhat of an overnight sensation of sorts.

However, dude is 31 years old and just got beat by a short notice fill in who apparently was run over by a car a few days before putting it on Wallmaker.

Where do you Sher-Pundits see his career going from here??
Did he though? Overnight sensation is too much. Plus I don't think he had much hype going into the fight. Not like other recent prospects like Bo, Talbot, etc.
 
Limeade said:
Did he though? Overnight sensation is too much. Plus I don't think he had much hype going into the fight. Not like other recent prospects like Bo, Talbot, etc.
I think he's been more under the radar, but for me, his last two performances were sensational, and I was surprised the guy he fought this time was so tough.
 
EndlessCritic said:
treelo

RBR Post in thread '***Official*** Sherdog Sanctioned Haney vs Garcia Discussion 4/20 8PM ET DAZN PPV'

biscuitsbrah said:
When Ryan has 3 knockdowns in 3 separate rounds and then clearly won the first, it’s not inconceivable for him to win the fight. I totally understand what you guys are saying, and honestly I agree Ryan didn’t do much outside of those 4 rounds. He deserved to win though.

I also didn’t think either fighter looked very good lol. Ryan clearly pacing himself and Devin not really being able to get much done. Props to Ryan’s weird defense that Haney couldn’t get much offense off I guess. Ryan just coasted on like every round besides the ones the kd ones and the first lol
oh no, i agree...
yo remember when Garcia straight up turned his back to Haney lololol

wtf was that

who would do that??
 
