Malcolm Wallmaker: Another Hype-Job Exposed or can he Bounce Back?

Malcolm got a lot of internet attention after quitting Starbucks or something to focus full time on MMA.
Stuff went viral and he became somewhat of an overnight sensation of sorts.
However, dude is 31 years old and just got beat by a short notice fill in who apparently was run over by a car a few days before putting it on Wallmaker.
Where do you Sher-Pundits see his career going from here??
