Making lifestyle changes are hard but worth it

October of last year I had blood panels ran because I am 44, have gained a lot of weight and was feeling fucking terrible. I started my own business at 39 and I now work from home from my basement and that has slowly led to me leading a pretty sedentary lifestyle that I realized was killing me.



So, I went for panels and my results weren't good. I had high blood pressure, high cholesterol, vitamin B12 and D deficiencies and had diabetes. Doctor out me on a slew of medicines.



After a couple months I went back to have my panels ran and wasn't much change at all. I was counting calories and working out and taking all the meds but wasn't seeing any noticeable results. I felt defeated so I decided to do some research of my own.



I found Gary Brecka(I know some love him and some think he's full of shit) on The Shawn Ryan Podcast and it changed my life. I knew who he was before this just because of all the stories of him helping Dana White but never put any real thought into it. After watching that podcast I was blown away by because I had never heard anyone really explain things like he did and making it click for me.



So, December the 1st I went off all of my medications. I started a lifestyle change. I cut out all processed foods and sugar. Started lifting weights again along with doing my cardio. I bought some supplements (some he suggested and some alternatives to what he suggested). I told myself this can't fail. It has to work.



I went for my follow up Monday with my doctor and had new panels ran. I got my results back today and I no longer have high blood pressure, high cholesterol or diabetes and no vitamin deficiencies.



I have lost 29lbs in 2.5 months and I feel great! Better than I have felt in years. I sleep better, have way more energy and I am active again. My life has completely changed in 2.5 months. I still have about 40lbs to go before I hit my goal.



Just thought I would share for any of my sherdoggers out there that might be struggling. Lifestyle change is literally the only way to truly get your health back on track. It's hard and it sucks but it's worth it!