Making learning in English easier

Aegon Spengler

Aegon Spengler

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Sep 28, 2009
Messages
27,995
Reaction score
16,107
Hello Mayberry,

Recently I have become interested in the way different languages express concepts that we teach to students in the west.

They say kids in the western world aren’t as good at math as they are in the east. I started looking into why and came across a podcast that said in Mandarin math “rhymes” or has a more poetic flow to it.

I asked an AI about this, and it said:

“Different languages have unique ways of expressing numbers and mathematical concepts, which can indeed make them more intuitive or poetic in certain contexts.

For example, in Polish, the numbers from 11 to 19 are not considered "teens" as they are in English. Instead, they are expressed as "ten-one," "ten-two," etc., which can make them easier to understand in terms of their composition.

Moreover, some languages have mathematical terms or number systems that are more concise or have interesting phonetic properties. For instance, in Mandarin Chinese, numbers can be expressed in a way that is more rhythmic or poetic, which can make them easier to remember or use in rhymes.

Rewriting a taxonomy to incorporate these linguistic features could make mathematical and epistemological concepts more accessible and engaging, especially for younger learners or those from diverse linguistic backgrounds.”

I then tried to get the AI to do a taxonomy but it just made everything more confusing.


@Brampton_Boy - as a resident smarty pants, can you tell me anything about this? Is this a worthwhile endeavour/something that has been attempted in the past?

Going to @ some more smarty pants users

@tomjones
@Big Dawg
@Gene Tunney
@gentlemanjack
@LeonardoBjj
@Eternalwarriorking
@Volador
@Substance Abuse
@huskylord
 
Last edited:
If you're interested about education in mathematics, you should probably look into the education system, not poetic language.

The idea about Asia being better in math is likely a more recent thing. How has the education systems changed in the past 50-100 years to make that possible.
 
TheTickG said:
If you're interested about education in mathematics, you should probably look into the education system, not poetic language.

The idea about Asia being better in math is likely a more recent thing. How has the education systems changed in the past 50-100 years to make that possible.
Click to expand...
Idk man, Chinese schools teach 2 math subjects: western and their own. I didn't attend one but it's impossible having 2 subjects every year for over a decade that deal with numbers would only be beneficial. Unless Tyron took your spot in MIT/Harvard.
 
Aegon Spengler said:
For example, in Polish, the numbers from 11 to 19 are not considered "teens" as they are in English.
Click to expand...

the-simpsons-homer-simpson.gif


Aegon Spengler said:
Instead, they are expressed as "ten-one," "ten-two," etc.
Click to expand...

homer-leave.gif
 
It's nothing to do with the way things are taught here, people are the issue.
 
Your worse at math because you rely on AI to give you answers. In other words your lazy.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Fedorgasm
Pick languages that use the Latin alphabet
Replies
4
Views
142
Daverisimo
Daverisimo
Silverhawk
Looking for someone to talk to in order to practice English
2
Replies
24
Views
546
NoSmilez
NoSmilez

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,790
Messages
57,556,739
Members
175,751
Latest member
yourcasualcombatfan

Share this page

Back
Top