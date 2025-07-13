Making learning in English easier

Aegon Spengler
Hello Mayberry,
Recently I have become interested in the way different languages express concepts that we teach to students in the west.
They say kids in the western world aren’t as good at math as they are in the east. I started looking into why and came across a podcast that said in Mandarin math “rhymes” or has a more poetic flow to it.
I asked an AI about this, and it said:
“Different languages have unique ways of expressing numbers and mathematical concepts, which can indeed make them more intuitive or poetic in certain contexts.
For example, in Polish, the numbers from 11 to 19 are not considered "teens" as they are in English. Instead, they are expressed as "ten-one," "ten-two," etc., which can make them easier to understand in terms of their composition.
Moreover, some languages have mathematical terms or number systems that are more concise or have interesting phonetic properties. For instance, in Mandarin Chinese, numbers can be expressed in a way that is more rhythmic or poetic, which can make them easier to remember or use in rhymes.
Rewriting a taxonomy to incorporate these linguistic features could make mathematical and epistemological concepts more accessible and engaging, especially for younger learners or those from diverse linguistic backgrounds.”
I then tried to get the AI to do a taxonomy but it just made everything more confusing.
@Brampton_Boy - as a resident smarty pants, can you tell me anything about this? Is this a worthwhile endeavour/something that has been attempted in the past?
Going to @ some more smarty pants users
@tomjones
@Big Dawg
@Gene Tunney
@gentlemanjack
@LeonardoBjj
@Eternalwarriorking
@Volador
@Substance Abuse
@huskylord
