Well deserved. U dont pull out of fight and straight after start adding new photos from sparrings and gym.Personally used to like him, but he acts like a chameleon. - He lives for 10+ years in Czech and is product of Czech MMA. Thats also why he represented Czech Republic...but then Uzbekistan offered him national mma coach job. And what Makhmud did next? - " I cannot represent Czech Republic anymore...UFC prohibited me from walking out with Czech flag" - In reality UFC did not care...