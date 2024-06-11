He didn't leave the UFC.They fired him.That's the difference...

He was deciding between KSW and Octagon because he didn't want to go far from home (ONE FC, PFL).

He was reportedly offered less money in the Oktagon than in the KWS, but for some reason he's going back to where he came from - Oktagon.

I'm sure it will be easier there.

And he said himself that his career will last only about 2 more years.So...