  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

News Makhmud Muradov leaves the UFC and signs with Oktagon MMA

Smart career decision?

  • Total voters
    4
Smart, he's worth more to Oktagon than to the UFC.

He could look slick on the feet at times, but it was pretty clear he was never making the jump to contender.
 
He didn't leave the UFC.They fired him.That's the difference...
He was deciding between KSW and Octagon because he didn't want to go far from home (ONE FC, PFL).
He was reportedly offered less money in the Oktagon than in the KWS, but for some reason he's going back to where he came from - Oktagon.
I'm sure it will be easier there.
And he said himself that his career will last only about 2 more years.So...
 
50koruny said:
He didn't leave the UFC.They fired him.That's the difference...
He was deciding between KSW and Octagon because he didn't want to go far from home (ONE FC, PFL).
He was reportedly offered less money in the Oktagon than in the KWS, but for some reason he's going back to where he came from - Oktagon.
I'm sure it will be easier there.
And he said himself that his career will last only about 2 more years.So...
Click to expand...

Pretty good move to be honest. Nice to leave the sport with some wins instead of going on a skid while being used as a stepping stone in the big leagues.
 
wufabufa said:
Pretty good move to be honest. Nice to leave the sport with some wins instead of going on a skid while being used as a stepping stone in the big leagues.
Click to expand...
Yes.
He even has a real chance to win the belt in Oktagon.
Maybe he will fight for it in the first fight.
 
50koruny said:
He didn't leave the UFC.They fired him.That's the difference...
He was deciding between KSW and Octagon because he didn't want to go far from home (ONE FC, PFL).
He was reportedly offered less money in the Oktagon than in the KWS, but for some reason he's going back to where he came from - Oktagon.
I'm sure it will be easier there.
And he said himself that his career will last only about 2 more years.So...
Click to expand...

Yep, he seemed pretty surprised to be released after signing a new deal.

So good for him for signing for Oktagon and getting a good home where he'll be a big deal.
 
Better to be a big fish in a small pond than a tiny fish in a large pond. He's 34 and a very low-level UFC fighter. And Oktagon is close to home for him. This seems like a no-brainer.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,185
Messages
55,677,437
Members
174,892
Latest member
amaralsyed

Share this page

Back
Top