Makhachev x JDM or GSP x Nick Diaz: Which of the two was the more dominant performance?

Well Nick Diaz is more well rounded than JDM so Diaz was most definitely the more difficult opponent to deal with.

Islam completely dominated JDM tho. & him going into a division that wasn't his & doing what he did is what is the most impressive.
 
JDM was a far more difficult opponent on paper than Nick.

Islam didn't look great against Poirier.
JDM was undefeated for like 9+ years and just beat Belal who was a legit top 5 WW.
Islam was a career LW going up a weight class at 30+ years old.
No one thought Nick could stop the TDD or sub GSP off his back.

But Nick put up a better fight though.
 
Diaz actually had a moment where he landed some good shots on GSP IIRC


But Islam was moving up. There was alot of unknowns here than just skill vs skill

People EXPECTED GSP to dominate Nick like he did, much as people WISH Nick could beat GSP, and wanted to see him get the oppurtunity.
 
Nick had a frustrating bout but was never out of it... He just wasn't in it either.

No time limit, Diaz shows up.

SalamiCankles & JustDonateMore was really a schooling to the point of breaking.

Diaz didn't break, he got schooled.

He wasn't wincing in pain, and probably had injuries just like everyone.
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
GSP Bisping would have been a more apt example, no?


I don't know about that. Nick was a proven champion caliber fighter with worlds better jitz than JDM and roughly equal boxing.
Honestly I'd bet the town on JDM losing to Nick Diaz

(When nick wasn't a drunk meth user)
 
At the time, Diaz was supposed to be a challenge on the ground because of his BJJ. I think most knew JDM had nothing on the ground for islam
 
bng said:
dunno but i find this picture of jack daniels pretty funny
View attachment 1121877
Reminds me of this

gkuco4uhhmja1.png
 
  Haha
Reactions: HHJ
WoozyFailGuy said:
GSP Bisping would have been a more apt example, no?


I don't know about that. Nick was a proven champion caliber fighter with worlds better jitz than JDM and roughly equal boxing.
well nick wouldn't be beating belal though let alone gsp

no jdm was like undefeated for like 9 years. bisping is a career journeyman
 
Need to rewatch, but one thing I’m certain of is that GSP will have had the more dominant career and will retire with more consecutive title defenses than Islam by a wide margin.
 
  Eek
Reactions: HHJ
Islam was more dominant. But a few things
  • That was post-ACL injury/surgery GSP and not the best version. The GSP who fought Penn in the rematch likely would've dominated Nick just as badly.
  • Nick had both good submission defense (as JDM does) and an active submission game (unlike JDM) so you have to be more careful with him on the ground
  • Prime Nick will throw high volume punches every second he's standing, whether you're kicking his legs or threatening to take him down. I think he'd land at least a few more shots on Islam, but not KO him or anything
 
People forget how good prime nick was, I’d pick him to box up jdm all day
 
bobafett said:
People forget how good prime nick was, I’d pick him to box up jdm all day
Just show them volume of pitter patter, understand their rhythm and then mix in some fucking hard ones, right on the spot. At his best, back then, Nick was a beast.

On top the will and no fucks given attitude.
 
