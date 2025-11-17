Makhachev x JDM or GSP x Nick Diaz: Which of the two was the more dominant performance?

DanDragon Machi
Green Belt
@Green
- Joined
- Jan 28, 2014
- Messages
- 1,213
- Reaction score
- 979
And who had therocally the most difficult opponent?
I don't know about that. Nick was a proven champion caliber fighter with worlds better jitz than JDM and roughly equal boxing.JDM was a far more difficult opponent on paper than Nick.
Stylistically I don't think soGSP Bisping would have been a more apt example, no?
I don't know about that. Nick was a proven champion caliber fighter with worlds better jitz than JDM and roughly equal boxing.
GSP Bisping would have been a more apt example, no?
I don't know about that. Nick was a proven champion caliber fighter with worlds better jitz than JDM and roughly equal boxing.
Reminds me of thisdunno but i find this picture of jack daniels pretty funny
View attachment 1121877
GSP Bisping would have been a more apt example, no?
I don't know about that. Nick was a proven champion caliber fighter with worlds better jitz than JDM and roughly equal boxing.
Just show them volume of pitter patter, understand their rhythm and then mix in some fucking hard ones, right on the spot. At his best, back then, Nick was a beast.People forget how good prime nick was, I’d pick him to box up jdm all day