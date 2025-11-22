Makhachev wants to fight the #9 ranked Usman instead of Morales...

fries in the bag
#1. Morales (KO Brady 1st round, Undefeated 19-0)
#2. Shavkat (beat Garry split decision 3-2 on all scorecards, inactive from injury, Undefeated 19-0)
#3. Garry (beat Prates and Belal clearly)
#4. Prates (KO Leon. Did better against Garry than Belal. 12 KOs in his last 13 fights.)
---
#5. JDM (beat Belal clearly. Did nothing offensively against Islam, besides one striking combo in the clinch.)
#6. Belal (KO Brady and beat Leon clearly)
#7. Brady (Submit Leon)
#8. Leon (KO Usman)
#9. Usman (1 win in last 4 fights)
MMA Math:
- Islam
- Morales
- Shavkat > Garry > Prates
- JDM > Belal > Brady > Leon > Usman
-----------------
My welterweight rankings updated after Garry vs Belal.
Makhachev wants to fight the #9 ranked Usman.
This reminds me of Jones wanting to fight geriatric Stipe instead of Aspinall.
