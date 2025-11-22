Makhachev wants to fight the #9 ranked Usman instead of Morales...

Champion: Makhachev
#1. Morales (KO Brady 1st round, Undefeated 19-0)
#2. Shavkat (beat Garry split decision 3-2 on all scorecards, inactive from injury, Undefeated 19-0)
#3. Garry (beat Prates and Belal clearly)
#4. Prates (KO Leon. Did better against Garry than Belal. 12 KOs in his last 13 fights.)
---
#5. JDM (beat Belal clearly. Did nothing offensively against Islam, besides one striking combo in the clinch.)
#6. Belal (KO Brady and beat Leon clearly)
#7. Brady (Submit Leon)
#8. Leon (KO Usman)
#9. Usman (1 win in last 4 fights)


MMA Math:
- Islam
- Morales
- Shavkat > Garry > Prates
- JDM > Belal > Brady > Leon > Usman


-----------------

My welterweight rankings updated after Garry vs Belal.

Makhachev wants to fight the #9 ranked Usman.
This reminds me of Jones wanting to fight geriatric Stipe instead of Aspinall.
 
I can't believe he's trying to duck the legendary takedown defense of this Ecuadorian fighter who trains in Tijuana that 90% of casuals never heard about. Preposterous.
 
I dont blame him for wanting the money route instead of the challenge route

I guess the audience prefers the challenges, though
 
He said he'd pick Usman b/c of the name, the fame, and the legacy points.

He also said it's not his job to make fights and he's ready for anyone. He said he's not injured and has no issues so he's waiting for the UFC to decide.

Why the fuck are you dumb? I've seen this same version of dumbassery in like 150 diff posts. It's finally time to just tell all of you to shut the fuck up and either use his full quote or kindly remove yourself of a keyboard.
 
nostradumbass said:
Morales probably needs another fight. Should be Shavkat, or Garry if Shavkat takes a tuneup. Morales can fight Prates or which guy between Shavkat and Garry don't get the tile shot.
since garry already fought shavkat and prates:

maybe
- morales vs garry
- shavkat vs prates
 
Can we at least see what Morales can do once taken down before you throw him to islam? IMO he has to prove he can survive on the ground to make the matchup more compelling.
 
