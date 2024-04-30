Makhachev vs Shavkat

In recent interviews Islam seems to be unsatisfied with LW situation.
Seems like DP(the next contender ) Ins't a big name anymore, at least not the same when he fought Khabib and Charles.
Arman is a good fighter, but unfortunately not a big name.
Due to all those things, seems like Islam want to move to WW.
I know the actual champ is edwards, and islam possibly have at least 2 more figths in LW.

I dont want to discuss the probability of Islam vs Rakhmonov materializing or not
But I'm just curious to know what you guys think about that figth?

Conditions :
Both with full camp
Neutral territory
Both make perfect 170 lbs weigth , good weigth cutting etc.
Islam properly add weigth to match a WW physique.

I think Islam is most skilled, but Shavkath just have all the physical advantages

In distance I think shavkath have the advantage, since he's longer.
I think he have a better boxing skill, more power and is more aggressive.
Islam have good kicks, but I dunno how he does it against a taller guy. He's defense and footwork are better I think.

Both have an awfull clinches, Shavkath have a better dirty boxe and elbow strikes, probably due to his lanky and tall physique, but I think islam have more tools here, more trips and many others judo takedowns.

Seems like both have a good cardio and a good finish rate, I think it would be a real war and very bloody figth.

What your troughs about it ?
 
ShaoKahn34 said:
I think Shavkat KOs him 🤷‍♂️
I actually thought the exact same thing. Shavkat is a bad dude. So is Islam, but Shavkat's step back, or more like a hop back right is so awesome to watch. His awkward movements is so hard to deal with. I think Usman from a few years ago would've been his most difficult matchup. I can't think of anyone else that would beat him at the moment. I think Belal or Edwards are the only 2 that have a shot
 
After seeing how Shavkat somehow just snatched the choke with pure willpower, against Geoff Neal in the last minute of round 3, I have been more impressed of his performances than Laura Sanko is.

And I think if one of these guys is going to be champ at 170, the other one somehow is not that interested in going up a weight class.
 
dream match, the two most skilled fighters in the world

i think shavkat takes it. he is quite big and fearless. Islam would have a hard time outgrappling him or hurting him badly. shavkat can definately hurt islam
 
Hassan Mouzine said:
dream match, the two most skilled fighters in the world

i think shavkat takes it. he is quite big and fearless. Islam would have a hard time outgrappling him or hurting him badly. shavkat can definately hurt islam
Shavkat definitely would give Islam all he can handle, he is bigger, has more power, aggressive etc, also a Sambo "blackbelt" so to say etc, so would be familiar with Islam's techniques. One area though I think Islam has an edge is still grappling, I think if Islam gets Shavkat down, he will keep him there, and outgrapple him. I don't know about submitting him, but he can control him there.

If he keeps it standing though, it would be a tough fight. Shavkat does have sloppy striking, so it's possible for Islam to outscore him, but it would be dangerous.
 
Not enough data in the sense that we don't know how Islam looks at 170. To try and guess how he'd fare against the most well-rounded fighter in that division with no context is too abstract.
 
Shavkat. The size difference is too significant to make up with skill alone.
 
Islam already committed to fighting Arman if he beats Dustin.
 
Shavakt here, the size will be too much.
 
