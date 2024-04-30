Makhachev vs Shavkat

In recent interviews Islam seems to be unsatisfied with LW situation.

Seems like DP(the next contender ) Ins't a big name anymore, at least not the same when he fought Khabib and Charles.

Arman is a good fighter, but unfortunately not a big name.

Due to all those things, seems like Islam want to move to WW.

I know the actual champ is edwards, and islam possibly have at least 2 more figths in LW.



I dont want to discuss the probability of Islam vs Rakhmonov materializing or not

But I'm just curious to know what you guys think about that figth?



Conditions :

Both with full camp

Neutral territory

Both make perfect 170 lbs weigth , good weigth cutting etc.

Islam properly add weigth to match a WW physique.



I think Islam is most skilled, but Shavkath just have all the physical advantages



In distance I think shavkath have the advantage, since he's longer.

I think he have a better boxing skill, more power and is more aggressive.

Islam have good kicks, but I dunno how he does it against a taller guy. He's defense and footwork are better I think.



Both have an awfull clinches, Shavkath have a better dirty boxe and elbow strikes, probably due to his lanky and tall physique, but I think islam have more tools here, more trips and many others judo takedowns.



Seems like both have a good cardio and a good finish rate, I think it would be a real war and very bloody figth.



What your troughs about it ?