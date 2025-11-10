Media Makhachev shocked to see a Western man with pierced ears - made him take off his jewelry

Earings in the left ear were a thing in late 80s to mid 90s. Then it went both directions - for many it went out of fashion and for others they just decided to pierce what ever they could.

Nose n eye rings are ugly and dumb either men or women .

A single diamond or gold stud/hoop in left ear is still not terrible an happens.

Men with it in both ears are either gay or really soy boy woke - with few exceptions.
 
Islam and the boys scared of pierced ears, meanwhile they cuddle in the bath >...< {<diva}
g3d6ooc3ml4e1.jpeg
 
Streeter said:
Earings in the left ear were a thing in late 80s to mid 90s. Then it went both directions - for many it went out of fashion and for others they just decided to pierce what ever they could.

Nose n eye rings are ugly and dumb either men or women .

A single diamond or gold stud/hoop in left ear is still not terrible an happens.

Men with it in both ears are either gay or really soy boy woke - with few exceptions.
Click to expand...

This whole concept of wearing it on one or both ears, or only specifically on one side and not the other is way gayer than actually wearing the fucking things in the first place.
 
TheBulge said:
This whole concept of wearing it on one or both ears, or only specifically on one side and not the other is way gayer than actually wearing the fucking things in the first place.
Click to expand...

I can't like this enough.

Buncha homos in here.
 
i like how one side of this thread is half-concealed spite towards the islamic culture of things whereas the other conceal their inner homosexuality so hard that apparently earrings and which side you wear it on is homosexual.

does anyone not get the concept of Animus & Anima and who the actual homosexuals come out to be? or are we choosing to be this dense
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Ankalaev or Makhachev - Who would you like to see Khamzat fight?
2 3
Replies
41
Views
1K
FreedomCricket
FreedomCricket
S
The Only Fight That Matters: Makhachev vs. Khamzat at Middleweight
2
Replies
26
Views
499
WoozyFailGuy
WoozyFailGuy
Unheralded Truth
Media Islam: I don't wanna re-open any conflict, but we will see (on chances of super fight)
2
Replies
36
Views
1K
markg171
markg171
Karate Kid
Belal Muhammad Believes Islam Makhachev Can Finish Jack Della Maddalena
2
Replies
21
Views
862
Lee Danger
Lee Danger

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,566
Messages
58,447,585
Members
176,040
Latest member
ValeTudoPrideUFC

Share this page

Back
Top