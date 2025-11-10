Unheralded Truth
This the guy in question:
Just don't say that to the Maori.Earrings are not for men and neither are nose rings. Western soy boy culture has destroyed masculinity.
We'll all remember that for our next vacation to a 3rd world shithole.Just don't say that to the Maori.
unironically USA is a third world shitholeYeah, New Zealnd that famous third world country.
Inb4 durrrrr, everywher except US is shit hole, durrrrrr.
Earings in the left ear were a thing in late 80s to mid 90s. Then it went both directions - for many it went out of fashion and for others they just decided to pierce what ever they could.
Nose n eye rings are ugly and dumb either men or women .
A single diamond or gold stud/hoop in left ear is still not terrible an happens.
Men with it in both ears are either gay or really soy boy woke - with few exceptions.
This whole concept of wearing it on one or both ears, or only specifically on one side and not the other is way gayer than actually wearing the fucking things in the first place.