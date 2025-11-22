Makhachev is next level

dildos said:
He is much better than khabib and has way more impressive wins.

Khabibs best win is Conor. lol.
Gaethje and Porier are not better wins than Conor?
 
Islam doesn't even agree. He's been in life and death battles with Barnoui, Wade, Volk, Poirier ect... took more damage in those fights than Khabib has in his full career... the Dustin fight alone even.

Freely admits Khabib is better.



Tell me when Khabib has ever looked like this.


Screenshot-2025-11-22-073054.png


Khabib has better ground and pound, fight iq, chin, confidence, killer instinct, top control, explosive strength, superior grappling ect.

The only thing Islam has is striking technique but more time on the feet has gotten him knocked out, beat up, dropped, bloodied, no fathers plan ect... arguably a liability for that smothering style.

We all know who the hunter is here, and who the prey is:


Screenshot-2025-11-14-180605.png
 
Last edited:
dildos said:
Your mom had no belts and you are clearly bleeding out of your arse to think Khabibs win over all real estate agent meant anything.

kthxbai.
lol I didnt even bring up Iaquinta but ok, i'll play along

anyway regardless of who you or I think his best wins are, the 155 lb division could breathe a sigh of relief once Khabib relinquished his crown.

giphy.gif

92b6800d5024d468cc6318c8f188f02b.gif



And there was PEACE IN THE LAND



oh wait


stiopic-islam-makhachev.gif


wait what is...?


russian-wrestler-islam-makhachev-championship-belt-cvhmth1241a3ui9f.gif


NO STOP

200.gif


[omg1]<Ellaria01>

islam-makhachev-islam-dustin.gif
 
HHJ said:
I said you

Kthxbai!

One of the funniest things I remember re khabib was him begging Dana to make him #1 pfp fighter on the ufc website. He was literally crying and begging for that.

What a sad sack of shit khabib is. Let alone his treatment of the homeless and all.

Khabib is a real shitstain on the ufc.
 
HHJ said:
The legacy continues.

I vs. them against eachother in comparisons but the truth is a win for one is a win for the other.

Islam is now the most dominant fighter on the planet and Khabib the most dominant coach.

Team Khabib/Abdulmanap are more than just teammates, they are brothers.
 
HHJ said:
source.gif
dildos said:
I said you

Kthxbai!

One of the funniest things I remember re khabib was him begging Dana to make him #1 pfp fighter on the ufc website. He was literally crying and begging for that.

What a sad sack of shit khabib is. Let alone his treatment of the homeless and all.

Khabib is a real shitstain on the ufc.
