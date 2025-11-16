Makhachev: "I'm gonna defend my belt many, many times"

We’ll see what daddy Khabib says about that
 
Great to hear, I always predicted he would retire early like Khabib, glad I’m wrong

I want to see as many performances, against as many quality opponents as possible from Islam

Next Shavkat
 
Travis Alexander said:
I hope he’s not bullshitting because WW has many many deserving contenders for a shot at the belt.
Click to expand...
Shavkat, Morales, and Garry would all be cool fights. And holy shit if Khamzat decides to actually make a run for the WW belt.
giphy.gif
 
Unlike all the guys who just won the belt and said at the press conference "you know, guys, 1-2 more fights and I'm done"
 
Adamant said:
Shavkat, Morales, and Garry would all be cool fights. And holy shit if Khamzat decides to actually make a run for the WW belt.
giphy.gif
Click to expand...
Islam would win.

Khamzat gets tired from wrestling and islam knocks him out in the 3rd.
 
He's been champion since 2022 and some retard is actually going to believe that.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

hbombbisping
Media GOATSLAM MAC: I will defend against anyone at WW, defend many, many more times and make it look easy
2 3
Replies
48
Views
1K
RichardHarrow
RichardHarrow

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,283,027
Messages
58,477,403
Members
176,048
Latest member
gibberish

Share this page

Back
Top