Makhachev: "I'm gonna defend my belt many, many times"

fries in the bag
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Jan 20, 2025
- Messages
- 551
- Reaction score
- 848
Shavkat, Morales, and Garry would all be cool fights. And holy shit if Khamzat decides to actually make a run for the WW belt.I hope he’s not bullshitting because WW has many many deserving contenders for a shot at the belt.
Islam would win.Shavkat, Morales, and Garry would all be cool fights. And holy shit if Khamzat decides to actually make a run for the WW belt.
Welterweight is a complete shark tank right now, gonna be fun.I hope he’s not bullshitting because WW has many many deserving contenders for a shot at the belt.
View attachment 1121712
He's not retiring anytime soon