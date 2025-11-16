Media Makhachev: I will take Kamaru Usman as my next challenger, he's the biggest name

Unheralded Truth

Unheralded Truth

”Today’s two fighters did very, very well. Morales and Prates,“ Makhachev admitted following UFC 322. “But I still think Kamaru Usman can beat both of them. And Kamaru is the biggest name."
"Yeah, young fighters are hungry, but Kamaru is still dangerous and proven as one of the best in this game,” he elaborated.

“If you give me the choice and ask me who I want to fight here, I will take Kamaru. But it’s not my job so for anyone, I will be ready.”
 
Kamaru is 38, was retired, will retire after his next fight and is 1 - 3 with his single win against the #8
They share the same manager and want a retirement party sparring match.
Although I don't know how Islam will make stuff even more boring.
Islam is only in it for the money. Which is ok, he shouldn't talk like he is not though.
 
Same management. WW is crazy. You got like 5 contenders who can get it. Shavkat Morales Prates Garry and even Kamaru of his status. Morales would be my pick as hardest match up then Shavkat or maybe Shavkat is tougher.
WW is the most stacked for the title by far. You still got JDM and Belal outside. It's beyond stacked with contenders.
 
Legacy-wise I see his point, still would be a good fight


I really don’t see how beating Leon (Prates) much like Brady already did earns you the shot

Likewise, Morales beating Brady, who was beat by Belal but also stopped Leon, get it next either

Usman due to the name value and being former champion, or Shavkat should be next

I personally would like to see Usman vs Shav for the rightful next shot. Both have been sitting and Shav wants to return in Feb. This would be adequate for recovery time for Islam to defend at the WH card against that winner

Prates vs Morales next, both hitters, one *gas cleaner technique, neither want to grapple

Edit* has
 
Usman's kness are dust at this point. Beating young and hungry contenders like Shavkat or Morales is better for your legacy.
 
They are younger and can have there time next

Usman has one more good fight then his career can be dust too

Usman has champion name value and many use to claim he was the best WW eva, its now or never to clamp his neck
 
If Islam doesn't get his way, I can easily see him sitting out until the UFC caves.

I still think the most likely outcome is Topuria beats Paddy, and we see Islam vs Topuria @ 170 pounds in May/June/July.
 
Brady is still a player, depending on the matchup and Buckley might improve, who knows, but the consensus is that Leon is pretty much done, unfortunately.
 
Even this can happen it's very hard to predict Islam's next fight.
 
