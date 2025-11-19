Makhachev first title defense

Why did you
is it already known who will he fight next ? whats the plan ?
He said he wants to fight Usman. But if Topuria beats Paddy & moves up to welterweight, the UFC would probably make that fight.
He definitely will not say no to a gift like that.I can't see Islam ducking Topuria a 2nd time at 170 pounds, if the UFC allows that fight.
Yea, the UFC are in a catch 22 with their new policy. On one hand, it's great that women's 115 pound, men's 145 & 155 pound divisions weren't held up by champs seeking champ-champ fights. But on the other hand, when your champions are vacating and moving divisions, it still does mess up the divisions and create paper champs.The UFC missed their shot to make that fight, I don't see it happening any time soon. I doubt they are rushing to mess up two divisions when there are contenders at both LW & WW waiting for their title shots.
If Islam & Ilia are able to defend their titles twice each then perhaps it will be more realistic to have them fight after that, makes more sense in that scenario than it does now.
Have Ilia fight first in February at 155, then give him about ony 3,5 months to 1. recover after the fight, 2. bulk up from 155 to 170, and 3. run a full camp for Islam. Meanwhile Islam is already at 170 and can start preparing for him in about two weeks, which gives him one of the biggest advantages we have ever seen in MMA.
So again, no, he is not turning down that kind of gift.
I'm just not sure the UFC can stop Topuria. I mean, if he just comes out and says "I'm vacating the 155 belt", what are they going to do? At that point it's done. They might as well let him fight Makhachev at 170 pounds. I'd rather see Islam vs Topuria than Islam vs Kamaru Usman.
Say what you want about Islam, Khabib, etc...
They definitely understand how to leverage bout timing.
Islam did it with the Jack fight too IMO.
Islam timed it so he had 11 months to come into the fight healthy and bulk. Jack had about 6 months coming off a HARD fought fight where he likely had to take some time to heal.
I'm hearing JDM had/has a broken rib.
Maybe it happened in the fight... maybe it was not 100% and the fight finished the job.. who knows?
I mean, he’s been preparing for JDM since January, so for 10 months. He knew he wouldn’t fight Bilel, but he also knew that if he won, he would face JDM. So instead of just sitting at home and playing with himself, they probably started studying JDM right away and he has already done thousands of practices, with different sparring partners trying to replicate JDM’s movements and counters, long before they started the official fight camp.
JDM’s last fight, on the other hand, was four full months after Islame’s last fight. He most likely didn’t even know he would face Islame until negotiations started around the end of July. The fight was only made official at the end of August, leaving JDM roughly six months less preparation than Islame.
In summary: Considering all that, I’d say Islame probably doesn’t regret anything and that he likely feels very well prepared because this is the best scenario for him going up anyone could get.
Exactly. The UFC are their own worst enemy, because they break every policy they try to set, by making exceptions when money is involved.I think they missed an opportunity to say
"You need to vacate
And
you need x title defenses first"
Or "you need to defend the title first."
But they probably want to keep the door open to pull a Conor if they think the money is there
What do you mean "Topuria moves up to to welterweight, the UFC would probably make that fight", that would be the only reason he moves up, he is already the smallest LW in the Top 15, but imho that fight shouldnt happen at 170lbs, or at least not right away, Topuria doesnt have a single defense yet to be getting a 2nd free shot at another title, in this case, against a LW that just moved to WW, after beating a former champion to get the belt, that fight should only happen at 155lbs, but i dont see Makhachev dropping down again unless maybe, he loses in his first defense at WW.
I mean you're not wrong. But it doesn't make sense for the UFC to fight with him and alienate that relationship.Lol UFC has him under lock and key, he can't go fight for anyone else so they aren't going to be forced to play ball if he goes full diva and vacates a second belt. They run the show, not him. He has nowhere near the amount of power you think he does.
You're absolutely right that they can just keep offering him 155 pound fights, and every time he refuses, his contract extends itself indefinitely. I'm just not sure the UFC would be willing to burn that relationship. They are desperate for marketable champs, and the last thing they need is Topuria sitting on the shelf, because of a contract dispute.
Usman is not who he should fightIt will most likely be Usman.
It should be Shavkat or Morales though, both are big, undefeated with lots of finishes and in their prime.
I just hope the UFC makes this Usman fight as soon as possible so Makhacehv can move on to real challenges.
I think Shavkat is in Arman Tsarukyan territory. It's been over a year since he fought. He almost certainly needs a #1 contender fight again, at this point.
Doesn't he have a title defense against Pimblett in January 2026? I thought that was a done deal?Sure, he'd like to fight for the WW title eventually, but that's a long term goal for him. He has talked about defending his LW title against either Pimblett or Gaethje. He is not going to threaten to vacate the belt or refuse to defend it, we've seen nothing from him to indicate that.
I'm assuming Topuria beats Pimblett in January 2026 and then declares his intent to move up.