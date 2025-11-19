Makhachev first title defense

I mean, he’s been preparing for JDM since January, so for 10 months. He knew he wouldn’t fight Bilel, but he also knew that if he won, he would face JDM. So instead of just sitting at home and playing with himself, they probably started studying JDM right away and he has already done thousands of practices, with different sparring partners trying to replicate JDM’s movements and counters, long before they started the official fight camp.



JDM’s last fight, on the other hand, was four full months after Islame’s last fight. He most likely didn’t even know he would face Islame until negotiations started around the end of July. The fight was only made official at the end of August, leaving JDM roughly six months less preparation than Islame.



In summary: Considering all that, I’d say Islame probably doesn’t regret anything and that he likely feels very well prepared because this is the best scenario for him going up anyone could get.​