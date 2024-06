The question shouldn't even be which of them is #1, it should be why Jon would be on the p4p list at all with 1 fight in 3 years and no wins over anybody else on the p4p list, and even if you go back a couple year to puff up his recent record, it's a robbery win over a guy who I'm not sure is even an active fighter anymore.



I remember before the ufc started making their own rankings, this site and a few others kept the rankings, and the general guideline was the record was basically a rolling 3 years, so no rank squatting or coasting on wins you had over a decade ago.