Makhachev confirms that UFC/Hunter wanted him to move up to 170lb even if Belal won against JDM. Islam vs Topuria was never an option for the UFC.





- Seems like UFC didn't want two of their biggest stars to clash & lose their fanbase if one of them lost



- Says Hunter came to Dagestan to convince him to fight Belal if he wins against JDM, Hunter said it's a sport & they can shake hands after the fight & continue being friends



- Islam says that JDM is a very tough fights & he's training very hard, he feels like Belal didn't follow his game JDM



- Wants to fight JDM at MSG in November



- Wanted to be a simultaneous double champ but the UFC does not want to do that anymore



- Islam says he's struggling to gain weight because he's been the same weight all his life, hes trying to gain more muscle



- He says he won't be that much bigger but but fight week is going to be a lot easier



- Says he will only move back to lightweight if there's an interesting fight



- He is interested in fighting Usman if he wins the 170lb belt



- Says he respects JDMs skills a lot & is not looking past him



- Islam wants to fight more because he's getting older & doesn't want to fight till he's 37



- Says Charles is good against strikers & is not counting him out against Topuria, it's a 50 50 fight for him



- Wants Tsarukyan to fight for the Lightweight Title



- Says he has dropped plans of moving to middleweight because he's struggling to gain weight for 170lbs & will be impossible to gain that much weight for Middleweight



- He wants Volk to come to Dagestan because people love him there