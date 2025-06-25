Makhachev confirms that UFC/Hunter wanted him to move up to 170lb even if Belal won against JDM. Islam vs Topuria was never an option for the UFC.

methrogenn

methrogenn

White Belt
@White
Joined
Dec 14, 2021
Messages
72
Reaction score
252


- Seems like UFC didn't want two of their biggest stars to clash & lose their fanbase if one of them lost

- Says Hunter came to Dagestan to convince him to fight Belal if he wins against JDM, Hunter said it's a sport & they can shake hands after the fight & continue being friends

- Islam says that JDM is a very tough fights & he's training very hard, he feels like Belal didn't follow his game JDM

- Wants to fight JDM at MSG in November

- Wanted to be a simultaneous double champ but the UFC does not want to do that anymore

- Islam says he's struggling to gain weight because he's been the same weight all his life, hes trying to gain more muscle

- He says he won't be that much bigger but but fight week is going to be a lot easier

- Says he will only move back to lightweight if there's an interesting fight

- He is interested in fighting Usman if he wins the 170lb belt

- Says he respects JDMs skills a lot & is not looking past him

- Islam wants to fight more because he's getting older & doesn't want to fight till he's 37

- Says Charles is good against strikers & is not counting him out against Topuria, it's a 50 50 fight for him

- Wants Tsarukyan to fight for the Lightweight Title

- Says he has dropped plans of moving to middleweight because he's struggling to gain weight for 170lbs & will be impossible to gain that much weight for Middleweight

- He wants Volk to come to Dagestan because people love him there
 
- Seems like UFC didn't want two of their biggest stars to clash & lose their fanbase if one of them lost
- Wants to fight JDM at MSG in November
- Wanted to be a simultaneous double champ but the UFC does not want to do that anymore
- Islam wants to fight more because he's getting older & doesn't want to fight till he's 37
Click to expand...

Pick one. These are not compatible with one another. We're literally having a LW title fight this weekend because Islam wouldn't fight on the card.
 
markg171 said:
Pick one. These are not compatible with one another. We're literally having a LW title fight this weekend because Islam wouldn't fight on the card.
Click to expand...
Idk what you're on about mate, UFC wanted him to move up, he wants to fight in November, he's disappointed that UFC doesn't let guys become 2 divisions champions simultaneously.

Not sure what's not registering for you it's pretty straightforward
 
Honestly angry that the UFC wants Islam to move up when WW is such a logjam of contenders
 
So the UFC talked Islam into giving up his belt and moving up in weight so they didn't have to have two of their top fighters fight each other?

Sounds like nonsense. Why would the UFC not want that? They don't want to put on big fights or something?

Either fighter isn't going to lose their fan base with a loss lol.
 
None of that makes any sense except he wants to fight usman. Trying to avoid the actual contenders. At least he is consistent
 
I think most of this makes sense if it's understood that Islam was already making the decision to move up, but only if Belal lost.

Then you can put these things in order:

-Wants to challenge for WW belt while being LW champ for chance to be double champ and fight more often.

-Told he can't do both, so he decides it will be WW if Belal loses

-Ilia moving up means they don't want to risk using him lose to Islam then become champ when Islam moves up, so they have to delay Islam defending until the Belal fight, while in the meantime, Hunter tries to convince Islam to move up no matter what to make sure the Ilia plan can move forward.
 
xhaydenx said:
So the UFC talked Islam into giving up his belt and moving up in weight so they didn't have to have two of their top fighters fight each other?

Sounds like nonsense. Why would the UFC not want that? They don't want to put on big fights or something?

Either fighter isn't going to lose their fan base with a loss lol.
Click to expand...

Because they want to keep their cake and eat it too. They want Islam for the muslim fans and oil sheiks, and they want Illia for a pathway into spain and georgia.
 
methrogenn said:
Idk what you're on about mate, UFC wanted him to move up, he wants to fight in November, he's disappointed that UFC doesn't let guys become 2 divisions champions simultaneously.

Not sure what's not registering for you it's pretty straightforward
Click to expand...
The UFC wanted a LW title fight this weekend and Islam doesn’t want to fight until November.

Hope this helps you connect the actual dots buddy.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

methrogenn
JDM dog walks Makhachev & will leave him unconscious
3 4 5
Replies
85
Views
3K
Bradillac
B
Alpha_T83
Are we really waiting until UFC 315 to know the main event for UFC 317???
2
Replies
36
Views
1K
Thepaintbucket
Thepaintbucket
Young Calf Kick
Welterweight could get very interesting in the next year or so (but Belal needs to go).
2 3
Replies
44
Views
2K
bjjwar
bjjwar
joy2day
The UFC doesn't like Belal
3 4 5
Replies
85
Views
3K
spinitch
S
R
I was reserving this thread until Islam won, but there's much more than the LW title defense record in line
Replies
1
Views
289
Kal-El
Kal-El

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,267,549
Messages
57,478,353
Members
175,721
Latest member
athletesnation_mngt

Share this page

Back
Top