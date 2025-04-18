Social Makeup Artist Deported and Imprisoned Indefinitely Without Charges

So I’ve been following this bizarre and disturbing case and figured I’d ask here in case anyone has dug deeper or found more recent updates.

The guy’s name is Andry Hernández Romero, a gay Venezuelan makeup artist who came to the U.S. last year seeking asylum. He said he fled because of threats from gangs and homophobic violence in his home country. No criminal record, passed his credible fear interview, and was legally in the U.S. while pursuing asylum.

Then out of nowhere, the Trump administration used the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to deport him. They said he was part of a gang—Tren de Aragua—based solely on two tattoos: crowns over the words “Mom” and “Dad.” No arrests, no gang charges, no priors. Just tattoos. But those tattoos are apparently common in his hometown, part of their Three Kings Day celebration.

He was deported directly to CECOT, El Salvador’s supermax prison that’s housing gang members under Bukele’s crackdown. No trial, no conviction, no charges in either country. Now he’s stuck in that prison system, and as far as I can tell, he’s never even been sentenced or formally charged with anything.

His lawyers are pushing for his return. Gavin Newsom and Rep. Robert Garcia have both demanded answers. Even gang experts say Tren de Aragua doesn’t use tattoos as identifiers. The gang “evidence” came from a CoreCivic contractor who used to be a cop and got fired for misconduct.

So my question is:
  • Has any new information come out that credibly connects him to gang activity?
  • Has there been any movement on bringing him back to the U.S. or at least getting him out of prison?
  • And does anyone know if the Trump admin is going to reverse or review these deportations under the Alien Enemies Act?

This feels like a due process nightmare and I’m just trying to get a clear picture. Appreciate any insights or links.
 
It's sad to hear all of these cases involving people legitimately in the country being forced to leave.

Unfortunately, Sherfront isn't where you're going to have a reasonable discussion about anything related to a gay makeup artist.

Dreyga_King of Sherbums said:
And does anyone know if the Biden admin is going to reverse or review these deportations under the Alien Enemies Act?
I don't think the Biden administration is going to be doing anything here.
 
Sage NorthGOAT said:
Im pretty sure he was already imprisoned under Biden, and Trump just re-homed him.

That aside, its hard to trust anything the media says anymore, but they sure do make him seem innocent, and i hope he's alright and that he finds a way out of this mess.
Have you ever considered the possibility that he might be innocent?
 
Dunno, the other guy they were calling a "totally innocent Maryland father" turned out to be a gang member who beat the shit out of his wife several times pretty recently, so their "innocent" is about reliable as the "mostly peaceful" riots with dozens of murders.

And he's gay, so he could be loving it in prison.
 
How many countries did he walk through to get to the US? Why didn't he stay in any of them? I"m pretty sure they don't kill gay people in Mexico.
 
If we had been reasonable following the murder of George Floyd, Trump wouldn’t even be president, and the Dems would be controlling one or both chambers of Congress as well.
 
andry.jpg


Jesus team are documenting themselves, the same way the Nazis did. They're proud of the cruelty and the torture they're imposing on these people.
We have a picture of this man specifically because they know we know he is there, and they want to show us what they are doing to him.
 
nostradumbass said:
Dunno, the other guy they were calling a "totally innocent Maryland father" turned out to be a gang member who beat the shit out of his wife several times pretty recently, so their "innocent" is about reliable as the "mostly peaceful" riots with dozens of murders.

And he's gay, so he could be loving it in prison.
yeah, rape is only traumatizing for straight people
 
