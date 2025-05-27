"Make me Godfather 4"

How long until we get this with AI? We come home, want to watch a movie then you just tell AI

-Make me Godfather 4
-Make it so that Francis Ford Coppola have made it in his prime
-and all the other people responsible for the first one and make them all in their prime
-make it star Will Smith
-make it have very graphic sex scenes with Indonesian women
-make it have an unhappy ending


then it makes it instantly

 
They already make these awesome movie trailers that I would so frickin watch as real movies so I'm sure it wont be long





 
Once I can go into chatgpt and say 'Make me Anal Goliath 30 starring these actresses/models and these sherdoggers' I'll probably never leave my house again, and I wouldn't be the only one. Society as we know it would be over
 
Zer said:
Once I can go into chatgpt and say 'Make me Anal Goliath 30 starring these actresses/models and these sherdoggers' I'll probably never leave my house again, and I wouldn't be the only one. Society as we know it would be over
Just make sure I get my residuals...
 
AI, show me a Ghostbusters reboot where my wife plays Dana and she has graphic sex with the ghost of Arnold Schwarzenegger, then I break down the door and use my proton pack to capture him. Then I divorce her and the judge gives me all her money. But everything else should be just like the old Ghostbusters movie.
 
