F1980
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Nov 2, 2018
- Messages
- 2,031
- Reaction score
- 2,850
How long until we get this with AI? We come home, want to watch a movie then you just tell AI
-Make me Godfather 4
-Make it so that Francis Ford Coppola have made it in his prime
-and all the other people responsible for the first one and make them all in their prime
-make it star Will Smith
-make it have very graphic sex scenes with Indonesian women
-make it have an unhappy ending
then it makes it instantly
-Make me Godfather 4
-Make it so that Francis Ford Coppola have made it in his prime
-and all the other people responsible for the first one and make them all in their prime
-make it star Will Smith
-make it have very graphic sex scenes with Indonesian women
-make it have an unhappy ending
then it makes it instantly