Make a main card rated 10 out of 10.

Pereria vs Bones - 205 LHW title. -Main
Illa v Arman 155 MW title. -Co main
Kayla vs Amanda 135 title - peoples main
Jiri v Ankalev
Morales v Shavat
I sort of like this, but why not putting the real LW champion Makhachev against the current title holder instead? if we are entertaining the fantasy of Chimaev at LHW for the title.
Pereira vs Khamzat LHW title
Ilia vs Arman LW title (Paddy back-up)
Hernandez vs DDP
O’Malley vs Cory/Song
In all honesty that card could happen at WH1 if they wanted it . They might need to move Kayla vs Amanda back a few months and If Morales loses replace with Prates but its the best realistic mega card I can think of.
I still want Conor vs Joe Lauzon. Joe deserves the payday and a good official retirement fight.
But we all know Conor is going to screw up the whole WH1 card by working his way into the main event agsinst a can.
Trash like the rest of your opinions..Jon Jones vs. Fabricio Werdum
Daniel Cormier vs. Francis Ngannou
Alex Pereira vs. Michael Bisping
Max Holloway vs. Charles Oliveira
Amanda Nunes vs. Ronda Rousey 2