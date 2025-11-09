Make a main card rated 10 out of 10.

Here are three of the most highly regarded UFC events:

1) UFC 100 (July 11, 2009)

Often considered the “benchmark” card in UFC history.
Main Fights

Heavyweight Title: Brock Lesnar vs Frank Mir – Lesnar won via TKO (Round 2).

Welterweight Title: Georges St-Pierre vs Thiago Alves – GSP won via unanimous decision.

Light Heavyweight: Dan Henderson vs Michael Bisping – Henderson won via KO.

Welterweight: Jon Fitch vs Paulo Thiago – Fitch won via decision.

Middleweight: Yoshihiro Akiyama vs Alan Belcher – Akiyama won via split decision.


This event broke PPV records at the time (1.6 million buys) and is still remembered as one of the most stacked cards ever.


---

2) UFC 217 (November 4, 2017)

Highly praised for featuring three title fights and delivering unforgettable moments.
Main Fights

Middleweight Title: Georges St-Pierre vs Michael Bisping – GSP won via submission (rear-naked choke) in Round 3.

Bantamweight Title: T.J. Dillashaw vs Cody Garbrandt – Dillashaw won via TKO (Round 2, 2:41).

Women’s Strawweight Title: Rose Namajunas vs Joanna Jędrzejczyk – Rose won via TKO (Round 1, 3:03).

Welterweight: Stephen Thompson vs Jorge Masvidal – Thompson won via unanimous decision.


Fans often call this event a “10 out of 10” night for excitement and surprises.


---

3) UFC 300 (April 13, 2024)

A recent mega-event, widely acclaimed for stacking elite fighters and multiple title bouts.
Main Card

Light Heavyweight Title: Alex Pereira vs Jamahal Hill.

Women’s Strawweight Title: Zhang Weili vs Yan Xiaonan.

BMF Title (Lightweight): Justin Gaethje vs Max Holloway.

Lightweight: Charles Oliveira vs Arman Tsarukyan.

Middleweight: Bo Nickal vs Cody Brundage.


Prelims and Early Prelims included:

Jiri Procházka vs Aleksandar Rakić

Calvin Kattar vs Aljamain Sterling

Holly Holm vs Kayla Harrison

Sodiq Yusuff vs Diego Lopes

Jéssica Andrade vs Marina Rodriguez

Bobby Green vs Jim Miller

Deiveson Figueiredo vs Cody Garbrandt


This event is frequently mentioned among the most complete and talent-packed cards in UFC history.

Jones vs Tom HW title
Pereira vs Khamzat LHW title
Ilia vs Arman LW title (Paddy back-up)
Hernandez vs DDP
O’Malley vs Cory/Song
 
Jon Jones vs. Fabricio Werdum
Daniel Cormier vs. Francis Ngannou
Alex Pereira vs. Michael Bisping
Max Holloway vs. Charles Oliveira
Amanda Nunes vs. Ronda Rousey 2
 
I sort of like this, but why not putting the real LW champion Makhachev against the current title holder instead? if we are entertaining the fantasy of Chimaev at LHW for the title.

Would replace Omalley with Morales vs Usman as PPV opener.
 
Fedor vs Randy
Bruce Lee vs Chuck Norris
Lee Murray vs Anderson Silva 2
Dan Henderson vs. Frank Shamrock
Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano
 
Xanzito said:
<5>
In all honesty that card could happen at WH1 if they wanted it . They might need to move Kayla vs Amanda back a few months and If Morales loses replace with Prates but its the best realistic mega card I can think of.

But we all know Conor is going to screw up the whole WH1 card by working his way into the main event agsinst a can.
 
I still want Conor vs Joe Lauzon. Joe deserves the payday and a good official retirement fight.
 
Poatan vs Jones
Jiri vs Khamzat
Prates vs JDM
Ilia vs Paddy
Lopes vs Yair
Merab vs Umar II
Pantoja vs Van
 
Streeter said:
Pereria vs Bones - 205 LHW title. -Main
Illa v Arman 155 MW title. -Co main
Kayla vs Amanda 135 title - peoples main
Jiri v Ankalev
Morales v Shavat
No 10 out of 10 card would include WMMA.
 
I don't know about the whole card but I know Neil Magny must be fighting
 
Sydney card:
Alex Pereira vs. Carlos Ulberg
Alexander Volkanovski vs. Movsar Evloev
Magomed Ankalaev vs. Jiri Prochazka
Israel Adesanya vs. Caio Borrahlo
Lerone Murphy vs. Youseff Zalal
 
Jones vs Pereira
Islam vs Brady
Pantoja vs Horiguchi
Lopes vs Yair
Costa vs Cannonier
 
