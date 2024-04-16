Make a counter argument(s) against your GOAT

A never ending debate with several options... Jones, GSP, Fedor, Khabib, Aldo, etc. Plenty to pick from.
Truthfully, there are multiple "right" answers to the question of who the GOAT of the sport is.
However, that means there's also strong arguments to be made against your GOAT.

My GOAT is Khabib.

A counter argument for me is his longevity.
He did retire early, it's unfortunate but true.
It also makes him one of the biggest what ifs because he retired at his peak and was getting better each fight.
Many, including myself, feel as if we didn't see the best of Khabib.

He also doesn't have a murders row of opponents that he's faced.
Which isn't entirely his fault because he faced who was placed in front of him and the division just didn't have enough killers during his reign.
I think he faced only 3 elite fighters - Poirier, Gaethje, and Conor and several "good but not fighters" - notably RDA and Barboza.
Even his bestfriend Islam has a stronger resume IMO. (But I still believe Khabib is the better fighter of the two)

With that being said, I can still present a solid case for why I believe he's the GOAT - BUT that's not what this thread is about....

Who is your GOAT and can you present a case AGAINST them?
 
GOAT: Saku
Counter-argument: Fedor

Premise: by definition, I believe the HW GOAT has to be THE GOAT. P4P discussions are just mental gymnastics to market smaller fighters, when in reality, weight classes are designed to protect them from more dangerous fighters.

GOAT: Fedor

Counter argument: HW has historically been thinner in talent than other divisions. And he crushed a number of cans along the way, which aided his 10-year unbeaten streak.
 
GOAT: Fedor
Counter-argument: Fought too many cans, never competed in the UFC
 
