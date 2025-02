Your Account said: do you think thats true ?

if you can make some quick stats based on the bald people you know or see, is it that most of them have beard or at least some facial haircut ? Click to expand...

If I judge by my social circle, and people I see, yes. We have many bald guys at work and only one of them shaves his face on the regular.I see 2 reasons for that.1 is that having many DHT receptors make you both go bald sooner and grow a better beard.2 is people rarely want to look like a cue ball and want at least some options to style their look.Also I am myself bald and bearded.