Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Palantir Bet Has Skyrocketed 142% Since She Bought It - Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR)
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.)'s investment in Palantir has seen an impressive surge of 142% since April.
Cue Morgan Freeman’s voice.
The last 4 years Majorie made 174 thousand a year as a member of the U.S. Congress.
I have said too bad I have morals. I could move to some conservative district and play the cultural warrior card. Get elected , fucking profit and then play the Pelosi trading card and all the Rubes that voted for me won’t give a shit about me doing the same thing
As the great philosopher Yakoff Smirnoff said, “ What a Country”