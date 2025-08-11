  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Crime Majorie Taylor Green wealth has increased from 700k to 21 million the last 4 years.

www.benzinga.com

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Palantir Bet Has Skyrocketed 142% Since She Bought It - Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.)'s investment in Palantir has seen an impressive surge of 142% since April.
www.benzinga.com

Cue Morgan Freeman’s voice.
The last 4 years Majorie made 174 thousand a year as a member of the U.S. Congress.
I have said too bad I have morals. I could move to some conservative district and play the cultural warrior card. Get elected , fucking profit and then play the Pelosi trading card and all the Rubes that voted for me won’t give a shit about me doing the same thing
As the great philosopher Yakoff Smirnoff said, “ What a Country”
 
I’m sure her seat has helped her company land those greasy contracts…
 
