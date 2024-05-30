Dale Earnhardt Jr. Has Applied For The Trademark For His Iconic #8 After Stepmother Teresa Appears To Be Letting It Go A RIFF on what country is really about.

After more than 20 years of oppression under the wicked witch, the #8 is finally free.It's beyond sad that this has been the legacy of DEI, but it seems like the bad days are finally coming to an end, meaning we can say goodbye to all the negativity surrounding DEI over these years.Looking forward to finally being able to celebrate DEI glory free from the ugly shadow!