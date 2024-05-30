Crime Major development in DEI saga

legatoblues

legatoblues

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
May 4, 2016
Messages
2,280
Reaction score
1,605
After more than 20 years of oppression under the wicked witch, the #8 is finally free.

It's beyond sad that this has been the legacy of DEI, but it seems like the bad days are finally coming to an end, meaning we can say goodbye to all the negativity surrounding DEI over these years.

www.whiskeyriff.com

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Has Applied For The Trademark For His Iconic #8 After Stepmother Teresa Appears To Be Letting It Go

A RIFF on what country is really about.
www.whiskeyriff.com www.whiskeyriff.com

Looking forward to finally being able to celebrate DEI glory free from the ugly shadow!

SB-MI2003003-POS163-2.jpg
 
legatoblues said:
After more than 20 years of oppression under the wicked witch, the #8 is finally free.
Click to expand...

As someone who watched NASCAR religiously back then and was racing against Dale Jr at that time. Dale Jr didnt have the maturity level to run DEI.
 
KaNesDeath said:
As someone who watched NASCAR religiously back then and was racing against Dale Jr at that time. Dale Jr didnt have the maturity level to run DEI.
Click to expand...

Oh undoubtedly. It's all the vitriol and venom spitting I'm glad to see the end of.

Side note, have enjoyed seeing how JRM has progressed as a team.
 
KaNesDeath said:
Its been years but wasnt that started by Dale Jr and his siblings, not Theresa?
Click to expand...

Maybe. Stuff like the Steve Park throwback getting nixed over copyright is never a good thing, regardless of who threw the first punch.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
Social How Dominican women fight child marriage and teen pregnancy while facing total abortion bans
Replies
1
Views
240
Gutter Chris
Gutter Chris

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,239,168
Messages
55,609,722
Members
174,851
Latest member
kwaszak

Share this page

Back
Top