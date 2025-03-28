Major booze crisis!

I went to go make myself a martini only to find that I'm out of gin.

Now I have to make a vodka martini like some kind of dirty hobo.

Is there any way to make the vodka taste a little more like gin?
 
Just drink beer like a man

ee9c7786fb263e56ec24e26b4653cf8e.gif
 
Yes... skip the vodka and go buy proper gin.
 
Drink most of the vodka and then you won't give a shit
 
put juniper in it along iwth some other botanicals and let it steep for a few months
 
Just put some oj in it. I must know what happened. Did you drink the vodka? Who were you drinking w
 
