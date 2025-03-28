Major booze crisis!

You could always add in a little gin.Is there any way to make the vodka taste a little more like gin?
Just drink beer like a manI went to go make myself a martini only to find that I'm out of gin.
Now I have to make a vodka martini like some kind of dirty hobo.
I bet that would do the trick.Just use some Pine-Sol
That is also a good point... after your first 10 shots of vodka, it's unlikely you'll much care.Drink most of the vodka and then you won't give a shit
