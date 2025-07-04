News Major Announcement! President Trump announces UFC fight card for White House (July 4, 2026)

Let’s goooo Trump!

MMA about to be the forefront of our country.
MAGA!

This is announced for our country’s 250 birthday (July 4, 2026)

Let’s shed some blood on the lawn of the White House!

I don’t doubt Dana and Trump can get er done.

Can you imagine the views this would get? We’re talking potentially 100 million viewers.



1751601507477.jpeg

1751601587371.jpeg


1751601612367.jpeg

1751601703254.jpeg
 
Can't stand Trump but this is really fucking big for the sport I watch.

I'm fucking in.
 

Trump watching the event while Melania dances :)
 
As long as Mcdonalds sponsors for the in house refreshments I am in!
 
Trump said there will be a championship fight.

Feel like this card could be headlined by a either the LW, FW or BW Championship fight.

Although if DDP remains Champion at MW, I could see Trump wanting him to headline the card since there are no American born male UFC Champions.
 
koa pomaikai said:
How hard can it be to build a octagon on the White House lawn?

The publicity alone is enough for UFC to build it, and if Trump wants it, who’s gonna tell him no?
Click to expand...
I'm sure they could pull it off and I'm sure it would be profitable for the UFC but for the most part they seem to be anti-fun and just stick to normal procedure. It would be pretty cool though.
 
I love rinky dink shit going down in the white house lawn. Maybe get a 3 on 3 basketball tournament the weekend before with some and 1 guys
 
