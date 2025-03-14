  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Media Mairon Santos admits he should've lost to Francis Marshall at UFC 313

Santos felt he was the rightful winner when he left the octagon in Las Vegas, saying judges “don’t know sh*t, I won the fight,” but changed his mind upon rewatching the featherweight bout.

Santos told MMA Fighting it’s hard to have a real idea of how the fight is going scoring-wise when you’re the one landing punches and getting hit back, and would have felt robbed Saturday night had the judges gave Marshall the victory.

“I watched the fight, and saw it was closer [than I felt], even on the feet,” Santos said. “I hit him, but he also hit me back. When the fight was over, I felt I clearly won, but that wasn’t the truth. In situations like that, I think takedowns make a difference, so I went back and saw that he had won it. I think it would have been a better decision. But the judges said I won, and I have to live with that. I’m taking it as a loss even though I won, so let’s move on and get better next time.”
Thank you judges. I needed that win more than Santos.

