Physically healthy Dutch woman, 28, decides to be euthanized due to crippling depression She is just one of the growing number of people in the West who have decided to die rather than continue living in pain that, unlike a terminal illness, could be treated.

Totally healthy woman decides she wants to die and the government will help her do so. Mind you, if she took this matter into her own hands, she would be detained against her will in a mental health facility. This article walks through the process and I'm not sure how a doctor with good conscience could come in, have a cup of coffee with the patient, and then ask if they're ready to die. It seems immoral and unethical at a minimum and shouldn't even be legal. Society is taking a horrifying turn.