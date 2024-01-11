Mahmoud Charr vs Kubrat Pulev for the WBA “Regular” title DAZN March 30th

Might’ve been a compelling fight 10 years ago. But nothing has changed. Pulev by whatever he wants.
 
I did not see this coming. I haven't seen him since he had Frank Mir communing with god. Think he fought recently but I never saw it. Anyway Pulev clearly by murder.
 
I guess its nice Pulev will finally get a belt(kinda).
 
I think Charr has a hip replacement and got shot like 5 years ago. How do you keep it up with protehtic hips or what that is. I'm picking the Bulgarian guy to win.
Also I watched a interview of Char where he said some polish fan at a gass station asked him to spar and he knocked him out. Safe to say he is wild. If you remember his reaction to the Klitchko stoppage. Boxing experts what are some bigCharr wins ? Charr is from Germany so I understand what he says.
 
I think Charr has a hip replacement and got shot like 5 years ago. How do you keep it up with protehtic hips or what that is. I'm picking the Bulgarian guy to win.
Also I watched an interview of Char where he said some polish fan at a gass station asked him to spar and he knocked him out. Safe to say he is wild. If you remember his reaction to the Klitchko stoppage. Boxing experts what are some bigCharr wins ? Charr is from Germany so I understand what he says.
He’s a jobber
 
King Kubrat's return has been highly anticipated by all. Charr, isn't he the guy that Breidis brutally KO'd? If a cruiserweight can do that to him imagine what the king will do.
 
Christopher Lovejoy
 
King Kubrat's return has been highly anticipated by all. Charr, isn't he the guy that Breidis brutally KO'd? If a cruiserweight can do that to him imagine what the king will do.
He is. It was in front of Ramzan Kadryov who was apparently a friend of Charr.
 
