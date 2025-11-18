Magomed Zaynukov Explains Attack on Dillon Danis at UFC 322

Magomed Zaynukov wishes he had hit Dillon Danis more than he did.

Danis was in attendance at UFC 322 on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York. Meanwhile, Zaynukov’s teammate Islam Makhachev dethroned Jack Della Maddalena to win the welterweight title in the main event of the night. Danis got into a brawl with Zaynukov and the rest of the Dagestani crew just before the main card started. Footage shows Danis being beaten up by Zaynukov, former UFC fighter Abubakar Nurmagomedov and other Dagestanis before being escorted out of the venue by security personnel.




Zaynukov subsequently defended his team’s attack on Danis. Danis’ rivalry with the Dagestani squad dates back to Conor McGregor’s infamous rivalry with Khabib Nurmagomedov. As McGregor’s training partner, Danis was Nurmagomedov’s first target when he infamously jumped the Octagon after beating “Notorious” at UFC 229 in 2018. Danis has since taken multiple shots at Dagestanis, to which they didn’t take kindly. “El Jefe” even hinted at exacting revenge from them at UFC 322.

You’ve Got to Be Responsible for Your Words’​


Magomed Zaynukov Explains Attack on Dillon Danis at UFC 322

Magomed Zaynukov wishes he had hit Dillon Danis more than he did.
Magomed Zaynukov wishes he had hit Dillon Danis more than he did.

Danis was in attendance at UFC 322 on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York. Meanwhile, Zaynukov’s teammate Islam Makhachev dethroned Jack Della Maddalena to win the welterweight title in the main event of the night. Danis got into a brawl with Zaynukov and the rest of the Dagestani crew just before the main card started. Footage shows Danis being beaten up by Zaynukov, former UFC fighter Abubakar Nurmagomedov and other Dagestanis before being escorted out of the venue by security personnel.




Zaynukov subsequently defended his team’s attack on Danis. Danis’ rivalry with the Dagestani squad dates back to Conor McGregor’s infamous rivalry with Khabib Nurmagomedov. As McGregor’s training partner, Danis was Nurmagomedov’s first target when he infamously jumped the Octagon after beating “Notorious” at UFC 229 in 2018. Danis has since taken multiple shots at Dagestanis, to which they didn’t take kindly. “El Jefe” even hinted at exacting revenge from them at UFC 322.

You’ve Got to Be Responsible for Your Words’​


Magomed Zaynukov Explains Attack on Dillon Danis at UFC 322

Magomed Zaynukov wishes he had hit Dillon Danis more than he did.
