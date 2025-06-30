Media Magomed Ankalaev Seeks New Opponent for First UFC Title Defense

Tired of waiting for the usual suspects, Magomed Ankalaev is looking for a fresh face for his first light heavyweight title defense.

Ankalaev realized his championship dreams after a long wait by defeating Alex Pereira at UFC 313 this past March. However, the champ has since been unable to find an opponent for his next title defense. The most obvious option is a rematch against “Poatan,” which Ankalaev was targeting for UFC 317 on June 28. However, Pereira was reportedly not ready to fight on the given date.


It was rumored that the UFC then approached Jiri Prochazka regarding a title shot, which led to a brief fallout between the promotion and Pereira. However, Prochazka turned down the offer to focus on his university studies, which he completed last week.

Ankalaev recently claimed Pereira wants to fight him during the month of Ramadan (when Muslim fighters observe fast) in February 2026. While Prochazka has graduated, Ankalaev is nonetheless eyeing a new opponent, as he called out Kiwi contender Carlos Ulberg. “Black Jag” hasn’t lost in eight straight outings since suffering his lone pro defeat in his UFC debut in 2021 and comes off a win over former champ Jan Blachowicz. Ankalaev considers Ulberg a tougher test than either Pereira or Prochazka.

Ankalaev Calls Out ‘Black Jag’ for Championship Clash​



“Breaking news: Alex now asking he want to fight me during Ramadan again,” Ankalaev wrote. “I need more time and the other clown he have to do his homework. Let me fight Carlos I think he’s more dangerous than all of them.”


Ank is the champ now, so nobody should be able to force him to fight during Ramadan.

I like the Ulberg matchup. I think if Poatan or Jiri lost to Ank it could be devastating to their careers. They should both go win a fight and build up more momentum before getting another title shot.

Ulberg has momentum and if he loses to Ank it won't be devastating to his career since he hasn't lost in a while.
 
PrideNverDies said:
Barely after nearly a decade in UFC. Alex did it in 3 fights. Let me know when Ankalaev wins 2 UFC titles in 2 divisions and defends 3 times
Click to expand...

Remember when Ankalaev drew with Jan and then Jan fought for the belt while Ankalaev was kicked down the division and then had to climb it again? Meanwhile, Alex was given a questionable win over Jan to get his hands on the belt?

There's levels to this privilege, player.
 
PrideNverDies said:
Barely after nearly a decade in UFC. Alex did it in 3 fights. Let me know when Ankalaev wins 2 UFC titles in 2 divisions and defends 3 times
Click to expand...
Ank knew all that and shrugged and took his belt lol
 
If not Poatan then probably Ulberg, and if not Poatan and not Jiri then definitely Ulberg, which is the biggest problem with not-Poatan.

Ankalaev's ability to drag a boring fight out of anybody exceeds Jiri's ability to have a fun fight, and Ankalaev vs. Jiri is all downside for Jiri's career if it goes boring. Poatan's at the end of his career so that matters less for him. The only significant downside of Ank/Ulberg is watching the fight. If Jiri were clearly next in line it would be a different matter and you'd have to make the fight anyway, but that's pretty far from being the case.

Ank moving up to get killed by Aspinall could be more funny than Gane or Almeida getting killed by Aspinall.
 
