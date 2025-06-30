Kowboy On Sherdog
Ankalaev realized his championship dreams after a long wait by defeating Alex Pereira at UFC 313 this past March. However, the champ has since been unable to find an opponent for his next title defense. The most obvious option is a rematch against “Poatan,” which Ankalaev was targeting for UFC 317 on June 28. However, Pereira was reportedly not ready to fight on the given date.
It was rumored that the UFC then approached Jiri Prochazka regarding a title shot, which led to a brief fallout between the promotion and Pereira. However, Prochazka turned down the offer to focus on his university studies, which he completed last week.
Ankalaev recently claimed Pereira wants to fight him during the month of Ramadan (when Muslim fighters observe fast) in February 2026. While Prochazka has graduated, Ankalaev is nonetheless eyeing a new opponent, as he called out Kiwi contender Carlos Ulberg. “Black Jag” hasn’t lost in eight straight outings since suffering his lone pro defeat in his UFC debut in 2021 and comes off a win over former champ Jan Blachowicz. Ankalaev considers Ulberg a tougher test than either Pereira or Prochazka.
Ankalaev Calls Out ‘Black Jag’ for Championship Clash
“Breaking news: Alex now asking he want to fight me during Ramadan again,” Ankalaev wrote. “I need more time and the other clown he have to do his homework. Let me fight Carlos I think he’s more dangerous than all of them.”
Breaking news } Alex now asking he want to fight me during Ramadan again I need more time and the other clown he have to do his homework let me fight Carlos I think he’s more dangerous than all of them
— Muhammad big ANK Ankalaev (@AnkalaevM) June 29, 2025
READ HERE
https://www.sherdog.com/news/news/Magomed-Ankalaev-Seeks-New-Opponent-for-First-UFC-Title-Defense-197528
