Ankalaev captured the title with a unanimous decision triumph over “Poatan” at UFC 313 this past March at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. While an immediate rematch was expected, the Dagestani champion has grown tired of waiting n Pereira to accept the fight.
In fact, Ankalaev indicated in a recent social media post that Pereira might be done for good.
“Alex done, he never coming back. Let’s move on,” Ankalaev wrote on X. “June, July, August I said yes.”
Alex done he never coming back let’s move on June July August I said yes
— Muhammad big ANK Ankalaev (@AnkalaevM) June 1, 2025
It’s not the first time Anklaev has accused Pereira of turning down a fight . Earlier this year, the Gorets Fight Club standout revealed that both the Brazilian and Jiri Prochazka turned down a potential title shot at International Fight Week. Pereira has been largely quiet on the matter, but there was a cryptic post on his social media account that mentioned a dispute with the UFC and “thoughts of not fighting anymore.” However, “Poatan” later claimed that his account had been hacked.
Since transitioning to MMA from kickboxing, Pereira has emerged as one of the Las Vegas-based promotion’s biggest stars while winning titles at both 205 and 185 pounds. He’s also been an active star, defending the light heavyweight belt three times in a six-month span last year before relinquishing the strap to Ankalaev. That hectic itinerary could mean the ex-Glory title holder might simply be looking for an extended break.
Ankalaev is unbeaten in his last 14 Octagon appearances and in addition to besting Pereira, owns other notable victories against the likes of Aleksandar Rakic, Johnny Walker, Anthony Smith, Volkan Oezdemir and Nikita Krylov.
READ HERE
Magomed Ankalaev Seeks New Challenge: Alex Pereira 'Never Coming Back'
Magomed Ankalaev seems to think that Alex Pereira isn’t interesed in a rematch with the UFC light heavyweight title on the line.
www.sherdog.com
