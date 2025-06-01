Media Magomed Ankalaev Seeks New Challenge: Alex Pereira 'Never Coming Back'

Magomed Ankalaev seems to think that Alex Pereira isn’t interesed in a rematch with the UFC light heavyweight title on the line.



Ankalaev captured the title with a unanimous decision triumph over “Poatan” at UFC 313 this past March at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. While an immediate rematch was expected, the Dagestani champion has grown tired of waiting n Pereira to accept the fight.

In fact, Ankalaev indicated in a recent social media post that Pereira might be done for good.

“Alex done, he never coming back. Let’s move on,” Ankalaev wrote on X. “June, July, August I said yes.”

Alex done he never coming back let’s move on June July August I said yes

— Muhammad big ANK Ankalaev (@AnkalaevM) June 1, 2025
It’s not the first time Anklaev has accused Pereira of turning down a fight . Earlier this year, the Gorets Fight Club standout revealed that both the Brazilian and Jiri Prochazka turned down a potential title shot at International Fight Week. Pereira has been largely quiet on the matter, but there was a cryptic post on his social media account that mentioned a dispute with the UFC and “thoughts of not fighting anymore.” However, “Poatan” later claimed that his account had been hacked.

Since transitioning to MMA from kickboxing, Pereira has emerged as one of the Las Vegas-based promotion’s biggest stars while winning titles at both 205 and 185 pounds. He’s also been an active star, defending the light heavyweight belt three times in a six-month span last year before relinquishing the strap to Ankalaev. That hectic itinerary could mean the ex-Glory title holder might simply be looking for an extended break.

Ankalaev is unbeaten in his last 14 Octagon appearances and in addition to besting Pereira, owns other notable victories against the likes of Aleksandar Rakic, Johnny Walker, Anthony Smith, Volkan Oezdemir and Nikita Krylov.

READ HERE

www.sherdog.com

READ HERE

www.sherdog.com

Magomed Ankalaev Seeks New Challenge: Alex Pereira 'Never Coming Back'

Magomed Ankalaev seems to think that Alex Pereira isn’t interesed in a rematch with the UFC light heavyweight title on the line.
I wonder if we really did see the end of Alex. This is one of the few retirements where I desperately want to hear what thoughts are going through his head. Is he done with the UFC's bullshit? Was he injured in the fight? Does he not think he has a chance in a rematch?

...assuming this is true, of course. That darn hack makes things even more confusing.
 
drphil said:
The man's fought how many times the past couple of years?
If he wants to take time off he's damn well earned it afaic.

I'm surprised jiri turned it down tho.
It's not surprising. He took a short notice fight before and it didn't work well for him. He knows the challenge Ank presents and needs tike to prepare accordingly.
 
Probably good for alex to take the break. He took a lot of fights, and it seemed like little nagging injuries were piling up. I'm still hoping for Ank vs Jiri with jiris new found vigor with head movement.
 
maybe Alex is pulling the inverse Jon Jones where he dont have the belt but he's holding Ank hostage anyway lol.
Ank knows his ppv points against Alex would be way bigger than any of the other fighters in the LHW division. Ali is making noise to put pressure on Poatan.

Poatan was in Germany and Malta recently, traveling and having a good time. I think he wants a full camp with the full schedule clear for his next fight, no distractions and all. But the UFC seems to be putting events in a harsh manner, very few seems to be planned with much time in advance. They waited for the Belal x JDM fight to be over to define the IFW main that was less than 2 months from it.
They had Strickland and DDP in Australia on 312 to have Volk fighting in Florida on 314.. They didn't have Charles nor Poatan in any of the last brazilian cards... it's just stupid

But let's see how it goes
 
HHJ said:
It's not surprising. He took a short notice fight before and it didn't work well for him. He knows the challenge Ank presents and needs tike to prepare accordingly.
People are trying to make this out to be a bad thing. Ali is desperate, he knows the only fight he'll make any money off Ank is an Alex rematch, guy is a charisma void.
 
