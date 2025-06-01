maybe Alex is pulling the inverse Jon Jones where he dont have the belt but he's holding Ank hostage anyway lol.

Ank knows his ppv points against Alex would be way bigger than any of the other fighters in the LHW division. Ali is making noise to put pressure on Poatan.



Poatan was in Germany and Malta recently, traveling and having a good time. I think he wants a full camp with the full schedule clear for his next fight, no distractions and all. But the UFC seems to be putting events in a harsh manner, very few seems to be planned with much time in advance. They waited for the Belal x JDM fight to be over to define the IFW main that was less than 2 months from it.

They had Strickland and DDP in Australia on 312 to have Volk fighting in Florida on 314.. They didn't have Charles nor Poatan in any of the last brazilian cards... it's just stupid



But let's see how it goes