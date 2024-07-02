Magomed Ankalaev is a -250 favorite vs Perreira

Kaiokenrye24
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Oct 2, 2016
- Messages
- 5,439
- Reaction score
- 1,411
I understand that Magomed is good but this is an insane line imo. He’s a risk adverse fighter with t-Rex arms and no submission game in the ufc.
I don’t think he will have prolonged success against Perriera on the ground and Perriera is too sharp on the feet for him to be at +210
I don’t think he will have prolonged success against Perriera on the ground and Perriera is too sharp on the feet for him to be at +210