Magomed Ankalaev is a -250 favorite vs Perreira

I understand that Magomed is good but this is an insane line imo. He’s a risk adverse fighter with t-Rex arms and no submission game in the ufc.

I don’t think he will have prolonged success against Perriera on the ground and Perriera is too sharp on the feet for him to be at +210
 
Geez how much did Izzy put on Ank? He has bet against him everytime already
 
