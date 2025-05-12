Kowboy On Sherdog
UFC 317, which goes down on June 28 during International Fight Week, is yet to have a main event. Speculations are that the two targeted matchups were Ankalaev’s light heavyweight title defense or Islam Makhachev’s lightweight title defense against Ilia Topuria.
Makhachev had already said that he would move up to welterweight instead of fighting “La Leyenda” if his friend Belal Muhammad loses his belt at UFC 315. And Jack Della Maddalena was crowned the new welterweight champ with a unanimous decision upset win over Muhammad on Saturday in Canada.
Meanwhile, Ankalaev is seemingly ready to defend his title at UFC 317 and ideally against Alex Pereira, whom he dethroned at UFC 313 in March. Regardless of the opponent, the Russian is now eager to defend his title at UFC 317.
“I was offered to fight Alex [at] International Fight Week,” Ankalaev wrote. “If the man don’t want it let’s move on. I’m ready for everyone. I dare you.”
I was offered to Fight Alex international fight week if the man don’t want it let’s move on I’m ready for everyone. I dare you.
— Muhammad big ANK Ankalaev (@AnkalaevM) May 11, 2025
There was a recent fiasco between Pereira and the UFC, which led to multiple rumors. Pereira suddenly tweeted about a dispute with the UFC brass and even teased retirement. The Brazilian later claimed his account was hacked, which not everyone was willing to believe, including former champ and color commentator Daniel Cormier. Cormier believes Pereira was angy with the UFC for considering another opponent for Ankalaev’s next title defense.
Even Ankalaev wasn’t sold on Pereira’s “hacked” story and mocked the former champ.
“The only thing was hacked. It’s Alex’s brain,” Ankalaev wrote. “He’s not a champion anymore. I’m waiting for you. Don’t worry.
“They call me Big Ank, now they call me Hackaliev.”
The only thing was hacked. It’s Alex’s brain. He’s not a champion anymore. I’m waiting for you. Don’t worry.
— Muhammad big ANK Ankalaev (@AnkalaevM) May 8, 2025
They call me Big Ank, now they call me Hackaliev.
— Muhammad big ANK Ankalaev (@AnkalaevM) May 12, 2025
Pereira won the light heavyweight title and defended it all within the span of a year before losing it to Ankalaev, who is now unbeaten in 14 straight outings.
