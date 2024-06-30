  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Magomed Ankalaev Has Alex Pereira's Number

Does he have the skills to win? Yes. Does he have the IQ? Debatable.

He needs to come in wrestling from the opening bell, tire out Alex, and he has to not give Alex any opening. If he does, its night night.

Id love to see that fight.
 
Any time, Any place - Ankalaev

Sorry, I think that was a misquote. That is not a neckbeard mentality.
 
Pechan said:
lol you guys keep talking about as if this guy is Khabib, he couldn't even finish Jan on the ground after turning into a panic wrestler, old man Glover smashed Jan on the ground.
Click to expand...
He let Jan cook his legs, if he does that with Alex, I think Alex might snap one of them.

We will see. I dont know if there are any other compelling matchups for Poatan.
 
Pechan said:
lol you guys keep talking about as if this guy is Khabib, he couldn't even finish Jan on the ground after turning into a panic wrestler, old man Glover smashed Jan on the ground.
Click to expand...
I've seen him training with Khabib's camp now, he has Khabib in his corner.. This fight would be over quick.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

thewhiterooster
who poses the biggest threat to poatan at 205?
2
Replies
24
Views
485
blaseblase
blaseblase
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Jon Jones fighting Tom Aspinall or Poatan fighting Ankalaev - Which fight is more likely to happen?
2
Replies
23
Views
707
filthybliss
filthybliss
svmr_db
Media 'Fat Boy' Jamahal Hill & 'Not Very Bright' Magomed Ankalaev exchange words
2 3 4
Replies
75
Views
5K
CatchtheseHands
CatchtheseHands
IronGolem007
Pereira's Itinerary (if I were his Manager)
2 3 4
Replies
71
Views
2K
Mohawk Banditó
Mohawk Banditó

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,241,696
Messages
55,779,332
Members
174,928
Latest member
goopster

Share this page

Back
Top