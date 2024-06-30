  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Media Magomed Ankalaev Has Alex Pereira's Number *Update* Dana "Likes" Ankalaev NEXT For Alex Pereira

Pechan said:
lol you guys keep talking about as if this guy is Khabib, he couldn't even finish Jan on the ground after turning into a panic wrestler, old man Glover smashed Jan on the ground.
He let Jan cook his legs, if he does that with Alex, I think Alex might snap one of them.

We will see. I dont know if there are any other compelling matchups for Poatan.
 
I've seen him training with Khabib's camp now, he has Khabib in his corner.. This fight would be over quick.
 
