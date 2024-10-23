Media Magomed Ankalaev: "Dont Feel ANY Threat" In LHW Division - Eyes Becoming HW Threat

How would he do in the HW Division?
If he wins, he can instantly become a title contender there since the talent there is scarce.

 
Coping because he blew his title shot and thinks he should get to lay on Alex for 25 minutes
 


I kinda feel that Ankalaev is a great fighter, or at least with great potential, but his attitude holds him back.

He talks this kind of crap about division being below him, and then wants to retire after one setback, not even a loss, but a draw.
 
This is like a message to Pereira. If you run to HW, I’m going to follow you.
 
Ankalaev: "I do not feel any threat in this division"

Proceeds to have his legs kicked endlessly by Blachowicz and goes to a draw.

Ankalaev: Wants to supposedly stand and strike with Alex Pereira

Proceeds to watch everyone in the LHW division do that and fail.

Karelinator said:


I kinda feel that Ankalaev is a great fighter, or at least with great potential, but his attitude holds him back.

He talks this kind of crap about division being below him, and then wants to retire after one setback, not even a loss.
Hilarious video.
If he let's alex kick his legs like that he'll never walk again<lol>
 
I was always big on Anakalaev since I watchim knock out Dalcha with a frontkick but I hope he does not look past Rakic. That could bite him in the ass cause Rakic is a game opponent.

I also sincerely hope he doesnt try to only strike with Pereira, that Jan fight shows an huge weakness to legkicks which are Pereiras bread and butter.
 
Ankalaev vs. Aspinall for the HW Championship could potentially headline the International Fight Week card or December year end card one day Both men are in their early 30's still.
 
I hate this guy so much tbh. So boring and so much hype only because of his last name. I hope he beats Rakic then gets mauled by Alex to shut up all the haters.
 
Ruv said:
Ankalaev vs. Aspinall for the HW Championship could potentially headline the International Fight Week card or December year end card one day Both men are in their early 30's still.
Ok, i'm skeptical of the Aspinall love, i mean he's good but not ATG level, but I think he would murder Ankalaev at HW
 
