I kinda feel that Ankalaev is a great fighter, or at least with great potential, but his attitude holds him back.
He talks this kind of crap about division being below him, and then wants to retire after one setback, not even a loss.
Yeah. Like this guy is playing chess while the other fighters are eating checkers.This is like a message to Pereira. If you run to HW, I’m going to follow you.
Ok, i'm skeptical of the Aspinall love, i mean he's good but not ATG level, but I think he would murder Ankalaev at HWAnkalaev vs. Aspinall for the HW Championship could potentially headline the International Fight Week card or December year end card one day Both men are in their early 30's still.